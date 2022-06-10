19 free apps for iOS and Android: Free downloads for your phone

Right now there are 19 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out Antoine's guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control ( $0.99 ): Here's an alternative volume slider that resembles Android 9.

): Here's an alternative volume slider that resembles Android 9. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO ( $1.99 ): A free QR code scanner with a really high rating in the Google Play Store. If your Android smartphone doesn't natively support QR code scanning or you don't like the functionality, it's a real must-download.

Free Android Games

Diablo Immortal (-): This is an exception in our list of free apps. Diablo Immortal is a new mobile game that is part of the Diablo franchise from Blizzard. Even though the game is always free, we still wanted to point it out to you.

Guriddo: Daily Number Puzzle ( $9.99 ) : You can pick up the annual subscription of Guriddo for free at the moment. This is a puzzle game that reminds us a bit of the legendary game, "1024".

: You can pick up the annual subscription of Guriddo for free at the moment. This is a puzzle game that reminds us a bit of the legendary game, "1024". First coloring book for kids ( $2.99 ): Get a kids' game here that lets your little ones color pictures. Simple and easy, and with child-friendly motifs.

): Get a kids' game here that lets your little ones color pictures. Simple and easy, and with child-friendly motifs. Live or die: Survival ( $0.99 ): A survival game in which you have to survive in an earth that has been overrun by zombies. If you like zombie movies, this mobile game is surely for you (available only until Monday).

): A survival game in which you have to survive in an earth that has been overrun by zombies. If you like zombie movies, this mobile game is surely for you (available only until Monday). Soul Warrior Premium ( $0.99 ): Exciting mixture of a side-scroller and RPG. The graphics are reminiscent of Japanese anime (available only until Monday).

Free apps and mobile games in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Free iOS games

Diablo Immortal (-): Although Diablo Immortal is permanently free, we have included it here as well: The mobile game is brand new and maybe you will like it!

Guriddo: Stradoku number puzzle ( $9.99 ): This Android puzzle game is also available for iOS! For the iPhone, the 1-year subscription is also free.

): This Android puzzle game is also available for iOS! For the iPhone, the 1-year subscription is also free. Clash of Warloads ( $0.99 ): A turn-based chess game reminiscent of Heroes of Might and Magic.

): A turn-based chess game reminiscent of Heroes of Might and Magic. True Surf ( $1.99 ): Throw yourself into the waves in this surfing game for iPhone. Perfect if you can't make it to Hawaii this summer!

): Throw yourself into the waves in this surfing game for iPhone. Perfect if you can't make it to Hawaii this summer! Breath of Dragon II ( $3.99 ): A role-playing game in which you must fight dragons as a warrior. The graphics borrow heavily from Japanese influences.

): A role-playing game in which you must fight dragons as a warrior. The graphics borrow heavily from Japanese influences. Fill me up ( $1.99 ): Can you manage to fill the area completely? Go ahead, prove it in this free puzzle game!

We couldn't find any more free apps for this weekend. Was there anything exciting for you? Feel free to tell us about it and already leaked apps in the comments!