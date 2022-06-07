Free apps for Android & iOS: These 21 Pro versions are currently free

Welcome back to NextPit's weekly selection of good deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid—but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NextPit updates this list of free apps every week at least twice—on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the moment you read this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid. So better be quick!

Follow our complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Quick tip: If you see an interesting app in this list, but can't really use it yet: Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free whenever you need it. It's a good way not to miss a short-lived promotion.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

QR and Barcode Scanner PRO ( $1.99 ): Very good (4.7 stars in Play Store) rated scanner app. Also supports flashlight function and WLAN QR codes, and lets you create your own QR codes as well.

): Very good (4.7 stars in Play Store) rated scanner app. Also supports flashlight function and WLAN QR codes, and lets you create your own QR codes as well. AirTag Tracker Detect Pro ( $3.99 ) [Only until tomorrow! ]: Panicking that someone might be tracking you using Apple AirTags? Then this app will help you.

) ]: Panicking that someone might be tracking you using Apple AirTags? Then this app will help you. bhyve Pro ( $9.99 ): Pretty niche app aimed at owners of bhyve irrigation hardware from Orbit. Corresponding controllers can be operated and controlled via WLAN and Bluetooth on your smartphone.

): Pretty niche app aimed at owners of bhyve irrigation hardware from Orbit. Corresponding controllers can be operated and controlled via WLAN and Bluetooth on your smartphone. Speedometer GPS Pro ( $0.99 ): GPS app that allows you to track various elements like speed and altitude.

): GPS app that allows you to track various elements like speed and altitude. Pixel Cubic 3D - Icon Pack ( $1.99 ): This icon pack with beautiful, sleek icons for various launchers (Nova, Action, etc.) was hoisted to a smooth 5-star rating by 155 reviewers on Google Play.

Free Android Games

Live or Die: Survival ( $0.99 ): Billions of people are dead in this mobile game, thankfully you are not yet. Once again, you shoot your way through an end-time scenario with zombies.

): Billions of people are dead in this mobile game, thankfully you are not yet. Once again, you shoot your way through an end-time scenario with zombies. Soul Warrior Premium ( $0.99 ): Fantasy RPG in the style of a side-scroller. You take control of two warriors and have to free your world from an evil wizard.

): Fantasy RPG in the style of a side-scroller. You take control of two warriors and have to free your world from an evil wizard. Dungeons and Pixel Heroes VIP ( $1.99 ): In this game you do what you usually do in dungeons: You'll search for artifacts, weapons and treasures, and you'll beat the enemies into flight.

): In this game you do what you usually do in dungeons: You'll search for artifacts, weapons and treasures, and you'll beat the enemies into flight. Rectangles Pro ( $1.99 ) [ends tomorrow! ]: Casual game from the typical "easy to learn, hard to master" category.

) ]: Casual game from the typical "easy to learn, hard to master" category. Mayatch ( $1.99 ): Another casual game where you can play various "Connect 3" games in different modes.

Free apps and mobile games in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Combo Widget ( $1.99 ): With this app you can customize the home screen on your iPhone to your liking, whether widgets for calling, contacts, calendar or whatever.

): With this app you can customize the home screen on your iPhone to your liking, whether widgets for calling, contacts, calendar or whatever. Safety Note+ Pro ( $2.99 ): Hereby you can protect your notes from foreign eyes. Set it to allow access only with biometric data and create automatic photos of "intruders".

): Hereby you can protect your notes from foreign eyes. Set it to allow access only with biometric data and create automatic photos of "intruders". Contacts Widget & Manager ( $1.99 ): This app gives you a widget that lets you initiate calls with a tap. You can also use it to organize your contact list and weed out duplicate contacts.

): This app gives you a widget that lets you initiate calls with a tap. You can also use it to organize your contact list and weed out duplicate contacts. Minimal Folio ( $2.99 ): Tool that helps you prepare your graphics, videos, etc. for your presentation. It uses a simple, intuitive interface.

): Tool that helps you prepare your graphics, videos, etc. for your presentation. It uses a simple, intuitive interface. PDF Converter Pro Word to PDF ( $1.99 ): With this app you can create PDF files from your documents, photos, contacts, etc. in no time.

): With this app you can create PDF files from your documents, photos, contacts, etc. in no time. bhyve Pro ( $9.99 ): Already recommended above for Android, this control software for Orbit-bhyve irrigation systems is currently free for iOS as well.

Free iOS games

Clash of Warloads ( $0.99 ): Throw yourself into battle with this turn-based war chess game reminiscent of Heroes of Might and Magic.

): Throw yourself into battle with this turn-based war chess game reminiscent of Heroes of Might and Magic. True Surf ( $1.99 ): Looking for the perfect wave, but Hawaii is really far away right now? Then at least surf on your iPhone with this surf simulation.

): Looking for the perfect wave, but Hawaii is really far away right now? Then at least surf on your iPhone with this surf simulation. Breath of Dragon II ( $3.99 ): Are you more into role-playing than surfing? Then you'll probably be happier with this game. It takes you to the year 2088, where technology meets dragons.

): Are you more into role-playing than surfing? Then you'll probably be happier with this game. It takes you to the year 2088, where technology meets dragons. Fantasy Dragon Simulator 2021 ( $9.99 ): Speaking of dragons: In this simulation you'll learn to control a dragon and use it.

): Speaking of dragons: In this simulation you'll learn to control a dragon and use it. Fill me up ( $1.99 ): Here your brain is called upon again. In this puzzle game you have to make sure that the given area is completely filled.

So we are through with our free downloads for today, Tuesday. Please let us know if you stumble across an app or game that has become chargeable again!