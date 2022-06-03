Free apps for Android & iOS: These 20 Pro versions are currently free

Welcome back to NextPit's weekly selection of good deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid—but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NextPit updates this list of free apps every week at least twice—on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the moment you read this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid. So better be quick!

Follow our complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Quick tip: If you see an interesting app in this list, but can't really use it yet: Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free whenever you need it. It's a good way not to miss a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android Apps

Reminder Pro ( $2.29 ): Does what the name promises: In seconds you can create reminders for birthdays, deadlines, tasks and whatever else comes to mind.

): Does what the name promises: In seconds you can create reminders for birthdays, deadlines, tasks and whatever else comes to mind. Color Circle ( $1.99 ): Handy app for artists and graphic designers. Shows you complementary colors, for example, and names colors when you hold your phone over them.

): Handy app for artists and graphic designers. Shows you complementary colors, for example, and names colors when you hold your phone over them. What can I spend? Premium ( $3.39 ) [Ends on Sunday!]: The name says it all, so this app gives you an overview of how much money you're allowed to spend each day.

) [Ends on Sunday!]: The name says it all, so this app gives you an overview of how much money you're allowed to spend each day. Money Manager - Cost tracking ( $3.49 ) [Ends on Saturday!]: Extensive tool with which you can keep track of your costs and expenses, similar to the previous app.

) [Ends on Saturday!]: Extensive tool with which you can keep track of your costs and expenses, similar to the previous app. Gallery ( $4.29 ): A photo gallery app that lets you sort your photos and videos in a snap. Also comes with a small editor for cropping and rotating images.

Free Android Games

Stickman Ghost Premium ( $0.99 ): A decent free apps list should always include a Stickman game, right? In this case, you're dealing with an action RPG.

): A decent free apps list should always include a Stickman game, right? In this case, you're dealing with an action RPG. Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight ( $0.99 ) [only until Sunday!]: A proper free apps list actually always includes a stickma... oh, wait - we already had that text. Duel with others in this manga-style game and give them a good beating!

) [only until Sunday!]: A proper free apps list actually always includes a stickma... oh, wait - we already had that text. Duel with others in this manga-style game and give them a good beating! Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV ( $3.59 ): We have recommended this solitaire game to you several times. Nice game with cute graphics.

): We have recommended this solitaire game to you several times. Nice game with cute graphics. Demon Warrior Premium ( $0.99 ): Since the stickman gag is getting old, I'd rather tell you that you can play this action RPG with more than 100 stages offline.

): Since the stickman gag is getting old, I'd rather tell you that you can play this action RPG with more than 100 stages offline. Mystic Guardian PV ( $3.49 ): An RPG with old-school hack'n slash action reminiscent of the good old action RPGs of the nineties.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Remote Control Pro ( $9.99 ): Do you use your computer to listen to music or watch movies? Then this app might be useful for you, turning your iPhone or iPad into a remote control.

): Do you use your computer to listen to music or watch movies? Then this app might be useful for you, turning your iPhone or iPad into a remote control. Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ( $3.99 ): With this app you can turn your iOS device into a flash drive and store, view and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad.

): With this app you can turn your iOS device into a flash drive and store, view and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad. PropFun Pro ( $0.99 ): Another one of those photo apps that modifies your pictures and cheekily claims to be the most fun photo app of them all. My guess is that it's not the most fun app of them all, but at least we can test it out for free and find out.

): Another one of those photo apps that modifies your pictures and cheekily claims to be the most fun photo app of them all. My guess is that it's not the most fun app of them all, but at least we can test it out for free and find out. Search Ace Pro ( $2.99 ): Sleek web search browser that allows you to group websites and keywords with a search term. Also has an ad blocker on board.

): Sleek web search browser that allows you to group websites and keywords with a search term. Also has an ad blocker on board. Breathing Zone ( $3.99 ): Take a deep breath. This digital well-being app provides you with the right breathing exercises.

Free iOS games

On Tour Board Game ( $3.99 ): Who doesn't want to go on a big tour with their own band across the country? With this game you can live this dream.

): Who doesn't want to go on a big tour with their own band across the country? With this game you can live this dream. Wasteland - Portrait Mode FPS ( $1.99 ): Are you up for a first-person shooter that you can play in portrait mode? Then look no further and kill the mutants!

): Are you up for a first-person shooter that you can play in portrait mode? Then look no further and kill the mutants! Crossroads ( $4.99 ): This game is a role-playing dungeon crawler in the style of a trading card game.

): This game is a role-playing dungeon crawler in the style of a trading card game. Shadow Of Death: Premium Games ( $0.99 ): Graphically nicely done and well reviewed fantasy adventure that you can also play offline.

): Graphically nicely done and well reviewed fantasy adventure that you can also play offline. Block vs Block ( $4.99 ): You probably wouldn't do this game an injustice if you called it a Tetris clone. Brings a breath of fresh air to the genre.

That's it for today! Have fun with the downloads! We would be happy if you let us know if one of the apps becomes chargeable again.