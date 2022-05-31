Free apps for Android & iOS: These 20 Pro versions are currently free

Welcome back to NextPit's weekly selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid—but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NextPit updates this list of free apps every week at least twice—on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the moment you read this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid. So better be quick!

Quick tip: If you see an interesting app in this list, but can't really use it yet: Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free whenever you need it. It's a good way not to miss a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android Apps

What can I spend? Premium ( $2.99 ): The name says it all, so this app gives you an overview of how much money you're allowed to spend each day.

): The name says it all, so this app gives you an overview of how much money you're allowed to spend each day. Document Scanner ( $3.99 ): With this app you can not only scan all your documents. It is also possible to apply filters when browsing PDF files, you can generate QR codes, crop PDFs and much more.

): With this app you can not only scan all your documents. It is also possible to apply filters when browsing PDF files, you can generate QR codes, crop PDFs and much more. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro ( $0.99 ) [Only one day left!]: If you need a speedometer - for your bike or car - you will find it here for free at the moment.

) [Only one day left!]: If you need a speedometer - for your bike or car - you will find it here for free at the moment. Fraction Math Pro ( $0.99 ): With this app you can not only calculate with fractions, but also compare, convert and simplify them. By the way, there are currently more math apps from GK Apps available for free.

): With this app you can not only calculate with fractions, but also compare, convert and simplify them. By the way, there are currently more math apps from GK Apps available for free. Rotation Control ( $0.99 ): Small but useful tool for controlling your display rotation. With it, you can rotate the display even in apps that do not provide for this. You can use the widget, a floating bar, or display the options in the notification panel as well.

Free Android Games

Evertale ( $0.99 ): This anime-style RPG is one we've offered you here before. Join a party with your hero and free the world from a curse.

): This anime-style RPG is one we've offered you here before. Join a party with your hero and free the world from a curse. Mind Games Pro ( $2.99 ): This app gives you two dozen mini-games to train your brain.

): This app gives you two dozen mini-games to train your brain. Minesweeper Pro ( $1.49 ): This classic game, in which you have to locate mines, is also currently free.

): This classic game, in which you have to locate mines, is also currently free. Dungeon Princess ( $7.49 ): Another role-playing adventure, also playable offline, where you fight your way through dungeons and crown the winner as princess at the end.

): Another role-playing adventure, also playable offline, where you fight your way through dungeons and crown the winner as princess at the end. Dungeon Princess 2 ( $7.49 ): If you can't get enough of action role-playing games, here's also the second installment in the series recommended above.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Earth 3D ( $0.99 ): Great atlas in app form that shows you not only physical and political maps, but also weather maps and the wonders of the world.

): Great atlas in app form that shows you not only physical and political maps, but also weather maps and the wonders of the world. Videdit ( $0.99 ): Simple but comprehensive video editor for customizing your videos. It lets you trim, zoom, rotate, invert clips, and more.

): Simple but comprehensive video editor for customizing your videos. It lets you trim, zoom, rotate, invert clips, and more. Sketch Tree Pro ( $8.99 ): Very nice painting program for creative minds. You get over 80 different brushes and many tools, including really nice brushes for watercolors.

): Very nice painting program for creative minds. You get over 80 different brushes and many tools, including really nice brushes for watercolors. Pedometer. Walker ( $2.99 ): Sounds like a simple step counter, but it is an extensive tool, which should motivate you to move playfully. There are also other features for counting calories or graphs that show your progress.

): Sounds like a simple step counter, but it is an extensive tool, which should motivate you to move playfully. There are also other features for counting calories or graphs that show your progress. Velmio ( $39.99 ): Velmio is also an activity tracker, but with a focus on pregnant women. It doesn't replace a doctor, of course, but it helps you better track your pregnancy and any complications that may arise, monitors your sleep, and more.

Free iOS games

Jumpy Wheels ( $0.99 ): This well-rated game has you bouncing a ball around, coloring level wheels, and avoiding obstacles.

): This well-rated game has you bouncing a ball around, coloring level wheels, and avoiding obstacles. QB -A cube's tale ( $2.99 ): 80 levels want to be conquered by you via cube. To solve the levels you have to press the different colored buttons at the right time.

): 80 levels want to be conquered by you via cube. To solve the levels you have to press the different colored buttons at the right time. 57 ° North ( $2.99 ): We have already presented this graphically very lovingly designed adventure to you separately.

): We have already presented this graphically very lovingly designed adventure to you separately. Spells Arena ( $0.99 ): You duel here in a rather original way by using your gems correctly. To do this, you have to draw the correct spell on the display.

): You duel here in a rather original way by using your gems correctly. To do this, you have to draw the correct spell on the display. Crystal Cove ( $1.99 ): At first glance, this is just another match-3 game. It is, but with a slightly different, more challenging approach.

So, what do you think of today's selection of free apps? Please let us know if you find apps that are already paid again. Thanks!