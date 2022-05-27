Free apps for Android & iOS: these 19 Pro versions are currently free

Welcome back to NextPit's weekly selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid – but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NextPit updates this list of free apps every week at least twice – on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the moment you read this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid. So better be quick!

Quick tip: If you see an interesting app in this list, but can't really use it yet: Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free whenever you need it. It's a good way not to miss a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Productivity and lifestyle apps for Android that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Learn Chinese Mandarin Pro ($4.09) : A mobile collection of easy-to-use Chinese phrases that give visitors to Chinese-speaking countries and those who want to learn Mandarin a good start into the language.

: A mobile collection of easy-to-use Chinese phrases that give visitors to Chinese-speaking countries and those who want to learn Mandarin a good start into the language. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro ($ 0,89 ): A useful GPS app for your car or bike. It offers information about your speed and route and also allows you to export your data to Excel for further analysis.

): A useful GPS app for your car or bike. It offers information about your speed and route and also allows you to export your data to Excel for further analysis. Folder Server ($2,49) : This application allows you to store your folders on an HTTP server and access them from another device.

: This application allows you to store your folders on an HTTP server and access them from another device. Learn Korean Pro ($4,09) : This application is an easy-to-use mobile Korean conversation guide that will give visitors to Korea and those who wish to learn Korean a good start into the language.

: This application is an easy-to-use mobile Korean conversation guide that will give visitors to Korea and those who wish to learn Korean a good start into the language. Electron Config Engine ($2,59) : This application integrates an electron configuration calculation engine that takes into account the Aufbau principle and all the rules it contains.

Mobile games for Android that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Dead Bunker 3 ($0,59) : In this adventure game, you'll try to get out of the bunker alive instead of being turned into a zombie.

: In this adventure game, you'll try to get out of the bunker alive instead of being turned into a zombie. Zenge ($0,59) : Zenge is a peculiar puzzle game that tells the story of Eon, a lonely wanderer stuck between worlds and time

: Zenge is a peculiar puzzle game that tells the story of Eon, a lonely wanderer stuck between worlds and time Brain Game - Find5x ($0,39) : You'll love this exciting new card game that makes you think. Find5x is a unique strategy game created with a very special scoring system

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity and lifestyle apps for iOS that are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

gTasks Pro ($5,99) : Organize and synchronize your Google Tasks and Gmail backups in your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Organize and synchronize your Google Tasks and Gmail backups in your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Blur background ($ 1,09 ): This app allows you to automatically blur the background of your images with different blur styles. You can also change the intensity of the blur in the impeccable user interface.

): This app allows you to automatically blur the background of your images with different blur styles. You can also change the intensity of the blur in the impeccable user interface. Orderly ($1,09 ): You can organize your tasks with this application. You will benefit from features such as syncing with the cloud and you have several options to sort and display your to-do list.

): You can organize your tasks with this application. You will benefit from features such as syncing with the cloud and you have several options to sort and display your to-do list. Easy Spending Budget ($1,99) : This application allows you to control your expenses and save money. Just like you do with this article.

: This application allows you to control your expenses and save money. Just like you do with this article. DayCircle ($1,09) : A minimalist calendar application on which you can create special reminders for birthdays and other special dates.

A minimalist calendar application on which you can create special reminders for birthdays and other special dates. PDF Scanner: Portable scanner ($1,99) : As the name suggests, this app turns your iPad or iPhone camera into a powerful document scanner.

Mobile games for iOS that are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Super Tank Battle ($ 4,99 ): Paying homage to the classic tank battle games of decades past, Super Tank Battles offers the knowingly crazy tactical action we grew up loving.

): Paying homage to the classic tank battle games of decades past, Super Tank Battles offers the knowingly crazy tactical action we grew up loving. Drop Flop! ($1,09 ) : Test your reflexes in this simple game where you have to stop a falling ball at the right moment.

) Test your reflexes in this simple game where you have to stop a falling ball at the right moment. Ludo 3D: Aeroplane Chess ($ 3,49 ): A digital version of the classic Ludo board game.

): A digital version of the classic Ludo board game. Fox Detective ($1,99) : A completely original mystery game with an anime-style story and illustrated characters in which you play as a legendary detective to investigate a murder mystery in a mansion in the woods.

: A completely original mystery game with an anime-style story and illustrated characters in which you play as a legendary detective to investigate a murder mystery in a mansion in the woods. Dream A Little Dream ($0,99) : Enter a dreamland with this nostalgic arcade-style slice of pixel art heaven. Drift through colorful cotton candy clouds as a sleeping cat wearing the most magical sleeping cap.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.