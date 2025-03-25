Hot topics

Apple's Tiny But Speedy M4 Mac Mini Hits Its Lowest Price

apple mac mini nextpit review 1
© nextpit
Spring deals on Apple products are arriving early, including discounts on the latest M4 Mac Mini. Right now, Amazon is offering up to $100 off, with the biggest discount on the 16GB RAM / 512GB storage model, which has dropped to $699 (down from $799)—a 13% price cut and the lowest yet for this configuration.

The base model (16GB/256GB) is also on sale for $529, though that’s $29 above its record low. Still, it’s a solid deal for those looking to save.

Who Is the Apple M4 Mac Mini For?

The Apple M4 Mac Mini (review) introduces a major redesign, featuring a much more compact 5x5-inch form factor and an updated interface compared to the previous generation. This smaller footprint frees up more space for your monitor, mouse, keyboard, and other accessories on your desk.

Despite its size, the Mac Mini still delivers plenty of connectivity options, including two USB-C ports, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. A small downside is the repositioned power button, now located at the bottom, which may take some getting used to. For wireless needs, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 provide faster, more stable connections.

Close-up of the ports on the back of an Apple Mac Mini M4 (2024) including HDMI and power connections.
Apple's M4 Mac Mini features repositioned ports but adds more for the Pro model. / © nextpit

At its core, the M4 chip features a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, offering a significant performance boost over the M2 Mac Mini. It also comes with an improved Neural Engine for faster AI processing. Additionally, the new chip is more energy-efficient, ensuring smooth and fluid performance across tasks.

Apple has also made 16GB of RAM standard on the base model, aligning with the memory requirements of newer Mac devices. With this larger memory, you can run more apps, multiple browser tabs, and even games without worrying about performance slowdowns.

What do you think of the Apple M4 Mac Mini now that it's more affordable? Are you planning to grab one? Let us know in the comments!

