Airlines such as Ryanair and Jet2 are currently drawing a new line in their hand luggage regulations: No more hot drinks on the plane. No buying coffee before boarding, no tea in the waiting area - at least not if you want to take it with you on the plane. Officially, this new restriction is in place for safety reasons. However, many passengers and experts suspect economic motives.

According to Ryanair, it is about the risk of scalding in the event of turbulence, as well as hygiene and health emergency scenarios. Jet2 goes even further and also prohibits hot food.

No matter how often you fly: Coffee served on board is considered safer from the airlines' point of view - even though physically there is probably no difference between gate and on-board drinks. This raises doubts as to whether the ban is intended to boost in-flight sales. At the very least, the airlines concerned have to put up with the question.

How are other airlines reacting?

At Easyjet, coffee is only allowed if it is brought onto the plane with a tightly sealed lid, according to an inquiry by Aerotelegraph (in german). KLM officially states that it does not have a general ban. However, the practice appears to be inconsistent: Customers report on social networks that they were nevertheless not allowed on board with drinks.

In contrast, traditional European airlines such as Lufthansa, Eurowings, and Condor are maintaining the status quo: you can still take your coffee on board the plane with you.

What does this mean for you?

The rule changes may seem like bureaucracy - in reality, they influence your travel behavior and consumer behavior in a subtle way. Coffee at the gate will no longer be available, at least if boarding is imminent. Overall, the new rules show impressively how safety arguments can merge with economic interests - and what consequences this has for your travel comfort.

It remains to be seen whether the airlines will be successful with their plans. It also remains to be seen whether sales on board will increase or whether passengers will stage a silent protest and prefer to arrive at the gate earlier to enjoy their coffee on the ground instead of drinking the infused instant powder on board.