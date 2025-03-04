The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now widely available following the pre-order and early shipment phase. If you missed out on pre-order deals, don’t worry, Amazon is currently offering discounts of up to 20% off on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.

The unlocked Galaxy S25 (128 GB), originally priced at $799, is now available for $699, reflecting a $100 (13%) discount. The 256 GB model sees the same $100 price cut, bringing it down from $859 to $759.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 You can save $100 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 from Amazon.

For even bigger savings, the Galaxy S25+ (256 GB) is now $799, down from $999—a $200 discount (20% off). Similarly, the 512 GB variant is on sale, dropping from $1,119 to $919. These Galaxy S25 deals apply to all four color options: Silver Shadow, Icy Blue, Mint, and Navy.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25+ Samsung's Galaxy S25+ has a bigger saving of $200 when you buy it from Amazon.

Who Should Consider the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+?

Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25+ launched alongside the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) in late January, with general availability starting in February. While we saw some minimal discounts before, the current offers are a bit surprising given how fresh they are. These flagship Galaxy models offer modest upgrades over their predecessors, making them ideal for users upgrading from older devices.

The new 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers both models, featuring a significantly faster Oryon-core CPU, a more powerful Adreno GPU, and an improved Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance AI-driven tasks. Additionally, the base Galaxy S25 now comes with a bigger 12 GB of RAM, up from its predecessor’s 8 GB, to handle those extensive AI tasks.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ feature the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the back and front as their predecessors. / © nextpit

The camera hardware remains unchanged, with a 50 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide lens, and 12 MP telephoto lens. There's also a familiar 12 MP front-facing camera that is capable of 4K recording. However, improvements in image processing and AI-based optimizations powered by the new chipset should enhance overall photography and video quality.

Battery life has also improved despite the same battery capacity as previous models. You can expect a longer running time with the Galaxy S25+ because of the larger cell capacity, though the difference with the smaller model is not significant.

Charging remains versatile, with wired (45 W in the Galaxy S25+ and 25 W in the Galaxy S25), wireless, and reverse wireless charging capabilities. What's new is support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard for more efficient wireless charging.

A major advantage of the Galaxy S25 series is that it ships with One UI 7, based on Android 15, straight out of the box. This means users get exclusive access to new software features not yet available on older Galaxy models. One UI 7 introduces AI-powered tools such as Audio Eraser and ProScaler for the camera, along with Now Bar and Now Brief for improved UI functionality.

Are you planning to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25+? Which color do you prefer? Let us know in the comments!