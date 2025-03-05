Hot topics

Realme Reveals Smartphone with Interchangeable Leica Lenses

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
realme concept phone2
© nextpit
Stefan Möllenhoff
Stefan Möllenhoff

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Français

Ultra-wide angle, a primary camera, one or even several telephoto cameras: the more lenses a smartphone has, the more flexible it is when taking photos. Realme decided to up the ante by showcasing a smartphone with an interchangeable lens system at MWC 2025. Its Chinese competitor Xiaomi is also working on a similar system.

Why Feature Interchangeable Lenses in a Smartphone?

Anyone who has ever used a smartphone with a telephoto camera will be familiar with this issue: the image quality drops significantly compared to the primary camera. The main reason for this is how tiny the sensors behind the telephoto lenses are, and tiny sensors capture very little light.

Physics is to blame for the small sensors. The larger the sensor, the bulkier the lens, and telephoto lenses are generally larger than wide-angle lenses. If you don't want your smartphone to arrive in a brick form factor, then it is unfortunate but true for this to be possible only with small sensors, and tricks like periscope lenses only help to a limited extent.

Interchangeable Lenses are the Solution

The solution from Realme looks like this: Between the “regular” smartphone cameras on the back of the concept smartphone is a naked image sensor in 1-inch format—Sony's IMX989. Unlike classic interchangeable lens cameras, the sensor is protected by a layer of glass, so you don't need a protective cap or anything similar if you do not mount a lens on the phone.

A lens mount ring is attached around the camera island behind, which can be used to attach lenses to the smartphone. Realme relies on the Leica M system here. There is a corresponding button in the camera app to switch to the mounted lens.

And yes, if you have a high-quality telephoto lens attached here, the image quality is remarkable. At MWC, the difference to the telephoto camera shot by an iPhone 16 Pro was definitely jarring. To be fair, anything else but an incredible result would be a bitter disappointment with this gigantic lens.

Concept phone with Leica M lens mount, showcasing two smartphones connected for photography.
The image quality is worlds better than with “normal” smartphone telephoto cameras. Of course, the Realme smartphone with a DSLR lens is also far thicker! / © nextpit

Unfortunately, it remains unknown when Realme will launch the concept smartphone and how much it will cost.

What is Xiaomi Planning?

At its MWC press conference, Xiaomi also announced a smartphone with interchangeable lenses known as the Xiaomi 15 Concept. However, unlike Realme, Xiaomi is not relying on an existing lens system, but on integrated sensor lens modules that can be docked onto the smartphone. The principle is reminiscent of Sony's QX10 or QX100 or Ricoh's GXR system.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Stefan Möllenhoff

Stefan Möllenhoff
Head of Content Production

I have been writing about technology since 2004 with a strong passion for smartphones, photography, and IoT, especially in the world of smart homes and AI ever since they debuted. I'm also an avid cook and bake pizza at least three times a week using my Ooni Koda 16. In order to compensate for all the consumed calories, I indulge in sporting activities on a daily basis while strapping on at least two fitness trackers. I am strongly convinced that you can DIY a lot of things if you put your mind to it - including a photovoltaic system and power station.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing