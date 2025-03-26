Spring sales are a great time to upgrade your tech, and one of the best deals this season is on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Right now, you can grab them for $199 (down from $249) on Amazon, saving $50 (20%).

This is the second-best price ever for these AI-powered wireless earbuds, which briefly dropped to $189 last year. Currently, this is the lowest price in 2024. The deal applies to both color options: Silver and White.

Why You Should Buy the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) last year with a redesigned stem-based form factor featuring a triangular stem for improved grip. They also sport a sleek LED strip on each bud, which you can disable if you prefer a more subtle look.

The new design also enhances acoustics and microphone placement, improving both sound quality and call clarity. The earbuds are lightweight and come with IP57 water and dust resistance, which even extends to the transparent charging case. Touch-sensitive controls also work accurately, as confirmed in our hands-on testing.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver rich, balanced sound, with powerful bass and clear mids. They also support Samsung’s SSC codec, offering high-resolution, near-lossless audio for an immersive listening experience.

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a stem design with LED lighting and a semi-transparent charging case. / © nextpit

One of the standout features is its superior Active Noise Canceling (ANC), which effectively blocks a wide range of background noises. The transparency mode also feels very natural, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings when needed.

The earbuds come with AI-powered features, including adaptive ANC, which dynamically adjusts noise cancellation based on your environment. Samsung is also introducing advanced hearing tests and a dedicated interpreter app powered by Galaxy AI, available for Galaxy device users.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro support 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking, delivering a more immersive sound experience. They also pair seamlessly with Galaxy and Android devices, ensuring smooth connectivity.

In terms of battery life, you get up to 7 hours of playback with ANC off and around 30 hours with the charging case. Wireless charging is also supported for added convenience.

Will you be picking up the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Which color do you prefer? Let us know in the comments!