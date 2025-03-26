Spring sales are in full swing, and if you're in the market for a portable power station or solar generatior , now is a great time to grab one at a discount. Among the top deals, Bluetti’s AC180 power station is seeing its lowest price ever, dropping to $429—a $270 discount (39%) off its original price.

This is the biggest price drop we've seen on this model, even beating previous flash sales. If you're looking to pair it with solar panels, the 100W solar generator set is also heavily discounted, bringing the price down to $679 from $999.

Affiliate offer Bluetti AC180 Bluetti's AC180 portable power station is cheaper than ever during the spring sale at Amazon, with up to 39% off across all variants.

Why You Should Consider the Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station

The Bluetti AC180 is one of the lightest 1 kWh power stations available. Compared to its predecessor, it’s lighter at 35.3 pounds, making it easy to transport. It measures 13.4 × 9.7 × 12.5 inches and features two sturdy handles for added portability.

The AC180 has also been redesigned inside and out, featuring better heat management and a more efficient layout. It includes four AC sockets, multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, and a DC car input. A favorite feature of the device is the wireless charging pad on top, useful if you have accessories compatible with wireless charging.

While its display is smaller than some competitors, it remains bright and easy to read. Likewise, you can manage the device through the Bluetti mobile app, including activating remote features.

Bluetti AC180 comes with a built-in charging pad on top. / © NextPit

With a 1,152Wh battery capacity, the AC180 can power a large OLED TV, Wi-Fi router, and a light bulb for up to 7 hours. Need more power? You can triple its capacity using an external Bluetti battery pack.

Like other LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) power stations, the AC180 boasts exceptional longevity, retaining 70% battery health after 3,500 cycles—meaning it can last decades with proper use.

One of the standout features of the AC180 is its fast charging. Using an AC power source, you can charge up to 65% in just 30 minutes or fully recharge in about an hour. For off-grid use, it supports solar charging, making it a reliable companion for outdoor adventures.

What do you think of the Bluetti AC180’s features? Does this deal sound enticing? Let us know in the comments!