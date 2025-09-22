Hot topics

OnePlus' Impressive Buds 4 Are Cheaper Than Ever, Save 23%

oneplus headphones 2025 nextpit review 3
Jade Bryan
OnePlus' wireless earbuds are a highly recommended option, especially if you're on a budget and don't want to dent your wallet with pricier alternatives. They often feature high-end specs for less, and if you're on the hunt for a set, the latest Buds 4 are on sale, dropping to $99 from $129 at Amazon. This slashes the earbuds' price by $30 (23%).

The retailer has both the Zen Green and Storm Gray colorways of the OnePlus Buds 4 available.

Why We Think the OnePlus Buds 4 Are Impressive

The Buds 4 (review) are OnePlus' budget-tier wireless noise-canceling earbuds. They arrived on the scene in the middle of this year and are a great option for those who don't want to spend a couple hundred dollars or more. With the current sale, they are an even more affordable and recommended choice.

They earned a 9/10 score in my colleague's review. This high rating is largely due to the enhanced sound quality, thanks to a dual-driver setup (composed of an 11 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter) and a dedicated DAC. The audio output is much cleaner with a wider soundstage, while the bass is punchier and the treble is more prominent.

Close-up of a OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbud in an ear.
The OnePlus Buds 4 are IP55 certified for dust and water resistance. They feature touch-sensitive controls. / © nextpit

OnePlus' Buds 4 are also high-res certified and support the LDAC 5.0 codec when paired with an Android phone through the HeyMelody app, while iPhone users get the standard AAC and SBC codecs. They also feature 3D audio for more immersive listening. A hands-free voice assistant is available, though this feature is exclusive to OnePlus phones.

According to my colleague, the earbuds also sport enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that works quite effectively. There's a transparency mode if you prefer to stay aware of your surroundings. Additionally, the snug fit of the eartips adds a good amount of passive noise cancellation. The buds have a lightweight stem design and feel comfortable during extended listening sessions.

Battery life in the OnePlus Buds 4 is generous. Without ANC, the buds last up to 11 hours, which drops to 5.5 hours with ANC enabled. With the charging case, the total listening time ranges from 22 to 45 hours, depending on ANC usage. Like many OnePlus earbuds, the Buds 4 charge quickly, though the case lacks wireless charging.

Are you looking for affordable budget earbuds? What do you think of the OnePlus Buds 4 now that they are even cheaper? Let us know in the comments.

