Google's Pixel Watch 3 brings modest improvements in design and features compared to its predecessor. However, one of its most significant additions is the Loss of Pulse feature. Initially unavailable in the U.S. at launch due to the need for FDA approval, Google has now received clearance, allowing U.S. users to activate the feature.

How Does Loss of Pulse Work?

Loss of Pulse is designed to detect a sudden loss of pulse, which can occur due to cardiac arrest, drug overdoses, or respiratory and circulatory failure. When the smartwatch detects such an event, it automatically initiates an emergency call, sharing the user’s personal details and location via the Medical Info feature.

To prevent false alarms, the watch includes a dismiss option with a countdown timer, allowing users to cancel the call if needed.

The sequence of how Loss of Pulse Detection operates in the Pixel Watch 3 during an emergency. / © Google

Loss of Pulse relies on AI algorithms combined with new biosensors in the Pixel Watch 3 (comparison), making it exclusive to this model. Additionally, users must manually set up the feature before it becomes active.

Google initially launched Loss of Pulse in select countries, including the UK and parts of Europe, in 2023. Now, in a recent blog post, the company confirmed that it has received FDA clearance and plans to roll out the feature in the US by the end of March.

FDA approval vs. FDA clearance—what’s the difference?

FDA approval means a device or drug has gone through extensive clinical trials to prove its safety and effectiveness. FDA clearance, on the other hand, is a faster process for devices that are similar to existing, approved ones. Instead of full trials, companies just need to show their product is “substantially equivalent” to something already on the market. In the case of the Pixel Watch 3’s Loss of Pulse feature, Google got FDA clearance, meaning it meets safety standards but didn’t require brand-new clinical testing.

Will Fitbit Devices Get Loss of Pulse?

Interestingly, a footnote in Google’s press release states that the registrant for this feature is Fitbit LLC, a Google-owned subsidiary:

The registrant for this feature is Fitbit LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google.

This raises speculation that upcoming Fitbit devices—possibly successors to the Fitbit Sense 2 (review) and Versa 4 (review)—could also receive the Loss of Pulse feature in the future. While Google has not confirmed this, the possibility aligns with Fitbit’s focus on advanced health tracking. This would also not be surprising, given that the company has started making some features available across platforms.

Loss of Pulse joins other life-saving features on the Pixel Watch lineup, including Fall Detection and Crash Detection which are integrated with emergency SOS, providing real-time emergency response capabilities. Additionally, there are also more safety-inclined features like Safety Check and Safety Signal.

With Google's smartwatches leading in health and safety innovations, should other Android manufacturers adopt similar life-saving features? Would you like to see Loss of Pulse on other smartwatches? We’d love to hear your thoughts!