Google's Pixel March Drop is rolling out early to Pixel devices, including Pixel Watch smartwatches. The update also brings Wear OS 5.1, based on Android 15 , marking the first time all Pixel Watch models will receive this version.

While the Pixel Watch 3 launched with Wear OS 5 pre-installed, that version was still based on Android 14. With Wear OS 5.1, the software now transitions to Android 15.

What’s New in Wear OS 5.1 and the Pixel Feature Drop?

Wear OS 5.1 introduces mostly minor improvements, with one notable addition: the ability to use the Pixel Watch’s loudspeaker as an audio output for media playback. Users can now select the watch as an option in media switching alongside connected headphones or speakers.

For developers, Wear OS 5.1 includes Credential Manager API support, allowing users to sign in using passwords and passkeys while managing their credentials more securely.

The sequence of how Loss of Pulse Detection operates in the Pixel Watch 3 during an emergency. / © Google

The more significant changes come with the Pixel Feature Drop. One key update is the rollout of Loss of Pulse Detection, which is now available in the USA following FDA clearance. Previously introduced in select European countries, this feature is exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3.

Using advanced sensors and AI, Loss of Pulse Detection can recognize pulse stoppage caused by conditions like heart attacks or poisoning. The feature is integrated with the watch’s Emergency SOS, making it a potential life-saving tool.

New Features for All Pixel Watch Models

Another Pixel Watch 3 exclusive is menstrual health tracking via Fitbit, allowing users to monitor cycle tracking and ovulation prediction directly on their smartwatch using the app.

Meanwhile, Auto Bedtime mode, previously exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3, is now coming to the Pixel Watch 2 (review). Additionally, all Pixel Watch models, including the original Pixel Watch, will benefit from a more accurate step counter, thanks to an enhanced step-counting algorithm. There's also support for content-based media controls, improving media playback management across Pixel Watch generations.

The update arrives with the firmware versions of BP1A.250305.019.W2 for the global Pixel Watch and BP1A.250305.019.W3 for the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3.

Availability will vary based on carrier and region, with Wi-Fi variants receiving the update first. Google confirms that the next major update is expected in June.

Which new Pixel Watch feature do you find most useful? Share your thoughts in the comments!