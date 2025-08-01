Superintelligence for everyone? Sounds almost too good to be true, but according to Mark Zuckerberg, that's exactly what Meta has in store. We'll tell you what this superintelligence is all about.

The boring part of the news? Meta announced its quarterly figures. Meta reported earnings per share of $7.14 on a turnover of $47.52 billion. This exceeded expectations on Wall Street. What is exciting is that Meta also increased its expenses significantly. Total costs and expenses for this quarter amounted to $27.07 billion, compared to $17.01 billion in the corresponding period last year, representing a 12% increase.

Billions Spent on the Road to Superintelligence

Why is this exciting? Because a large proportion of this money is being spent on both the acquisition of AI companies and the recruitment of AI experts. Meta is currently paying billions to lure the most intelligent researchers and engineers away from the competition. Behind all this spending is the ambitious goal of achieving so-called superintelligence before the competition.

Meta AI, which can be used as a standalone app or in WhatsApp, for instance, only provides a rudimentary idea of what Meta is aiming for. Superintelligence can accomplish much more than a Large Language Model (LLM), such as Meta AI or ChatGPT. Superintelligence is achieved when the AI can not only keep up with human intelligence but also surpass human intelligence in all areas. Mark Zuckerberg suggests that we have come a step closer to this goal. Specifically, he writes:

'In recent months, we've seen the first signs that our AI systems are improving themselves. The improvement is still slow, but it is undeniable. The development of superintelligence is now within reach.

Of course, Meta wants to get ahead of major competitors such as OpenAI (ChatGPT), Google (including Gemini), xAI (Grok), and Chinese competitors. Zuckerberg sees himself in a good position because, in his opinion, his company is pursuing a completely different concept from the rest. He speaks of an "era of personal self-determination" that could be ushered in.

Superintelligence for Everyone!

However, while other companies opt for a centralized approach, Meta aims to empower this superintelligence for each individual. According to Zuckerberg, everyone should have personal superintelligence to "achieve their goals, create what they want to see in the world, experience every adventure, be a better friend to those they care about, and become the person they want to be."

If Meta's boss has his way, we will all use this superintelligence from Meta at some point to help us in important matters. Please note that this text was published in conjunction with the quarterly figures. This means these statements are, of course, a direct signal to investors and must therefore be viewed with a healthy degree of skepticism.

When will this happen? Even Mark Zuckerberg can't predict that. However, he believes that the rest of this decade will be the decisive phase. It is also important that he personally addresses security concerns with such a powerful technology. He uses this to justify why Facebook's mother company is keeping an open mind about which parts are shared with the world as open source, and which are not.

What do you think about this? Do you believe we are already so close to superintelligence and that it will be served to us by Meta? Or are you inherently cautious whenever Mark Zuckerberg fires up the PR cannon?