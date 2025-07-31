Apple's AirTag can be a reliable way to track objects, as well as keep an eye on your pet or even your child. You can insert it into a bag or hook it to a strap. Now, footwear maker Skechers has found an ingenious way to better integrate the Bluetooth tracker . It just launched a new line of kids' shoes that feature a hidden compartment to easily slip an AirTag inside.

Shoes as a GPS or Bluetooth Tracker?

Each set of Find My Skechers sneakers, which are available in sizes to accommodate toddlers and children aged 1 to 10 years old, features a custom design that allows for an AirTag (review) to be inserted inside the heel. The compartment is small enough to fit a single Apple tracker, located under the insole and hidden below the padding, with a lift-up cover to keep it secure. The sneakers are also machine washable.

Essentially, you can also install other non-Apple Bluetooth trackers in the pocket, as long as they fit, although current market options are very limited.

Of course, the Find My Skechers shoes don't come with an AirTag, and you need to buy the tracker separately if you want to take advantage of the feature.

The AirTag compartment is hidden under the insole. / © Skechers

Once you've inserted an AirTag, you can then start tracking the location of your kid, or at least the shoes, on the Find My app. However, it is the latter that is being mentioned by the company in its materials, as it is aware that the AirTag is not officially advertised by Apple for tracking human beings, such as a child.

Is It Normal to Hide a Tracker in Your Kids' Shoes?

Regardless, I think the bigger concern here is whether it is acceptable for parents to secretly track their children, especially those in older age brackets. Is it truly logical to hide the tracker in the shoe, without informing your kids that they are being watched, instead of simply informing them or giving them the AirTag?

There is also an ethical side to this matter. For instance, there are reports of how bad actors are using the AirTag for stalking victims, although Apple has seemingly addressed this by adding anti-stalking features. Perhaps this is why Skechers doesn't offer a similar feature for individuals over 10 or in larger sizes, which may present a larger loophole for spying.

But how could this be applicable to childcare? Is it acceptable, given that parents have a safety reason for tracking their children? Ultimately, however, this still depends on the type of cases, and parents with young children may have valid reasons to do so.

The Find My Skechers range is not the first product to integrate the AirTag. Various accessories, such as bracelets and insoles, come with a dedicated AirTag holder. Similar to those accessories, it appears the Find My Skechers is not an official collaboration with Apple.

Do you think this application of AirTag is a useful method for parents to keep tabs on their children? Share with us your answers in the comments.