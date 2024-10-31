Apple has launched the new MacBook Pro , which means that we'll now see last year's model get a permanent discount. If you're one of those waiting for this opportunity, now might be the best time to grab the M3 MacBook Pro as numerous configurations of the 14-inch variant are on sale, dropping by as much as $300 (19 percent).

Over on Amazon, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage in silver or space gray is available for $1,299 from $1,599, which is the best price for this variant. Meanwhile, Best Buy has the 1 TB option down to $1,499 from $1,799.

Why the Apple M3 MacBook Pro is still worth buying in 2024

It's the 2023 model of the MacBook Pro (M3 Max review) but it's still one of the best we've seen out of Apple's high-end laptop offerings. And given there are no major upgrades in the 2024 model aside from the chipset, the M3 MBP can be a solid option while also netting you a sizeable discount.

The M3 MacBook Pro is a powerful machine that is designed for moderate to heavy users, especially those who require a great processor and graphics computing power. The standard M3 chip also offers a notable neural engine improvement, making AI processes a breeze compared to the older M chips.

The MacBook Pro 2023 is a true powerhouse. / © nextpit

Furthermore, the M3 chip is built on a smaller and more efficient 3 nm node, adding a few hours of run time to the laptop with a total of 22 hours of video playback rating, or 4 hours more than before. It is capable of fast charging, too, via the USB-C to MagSafe port and you'll have the 97-watt adapter included in the retail box.

There's a top-class 14.2-inch Liquid Retina min-LED display with a 3024 x 1964 pixels resolution and support up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel is bright and outputs accurate colors that graphic artists and creatives prefer. A minor gripe is that you only get a pair of USB-C Thunderbolts, but there is a dedicated HDMI port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and an SD card.

