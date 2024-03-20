iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature Game-Changing Armor Glass

The iPhone 15's (review) ceramic glass is well-known to be one of the toughest display protection out there. First introduced in the iPhone 12, but in the years the glass has existed, Apple did not improve upon it. There is speculation the iPhone 17 will feature a significantly sturdier glass protection with upgraded anti-reflective coating comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) .

Apple's iPhone Ceramic Shield 2.0

According to details shared by leaker Instant Digital on China's Weibo platform, Apple is introducing its “coating equipment” from Japan to its manufacturing lines in China. This "coating equipment" is said to see action in manufacturing a new kind of protective display panel for future iPhones which is described as far more durable and scratch-resistant than the current Ceramic Shield.

It was added that the upcoming glass would also offer improved anti-reflective coating that will boost the clarity of the iPhone's screen when viewed under bright and sunny conditions. Moreover, the source mentioned it is believed the glass will debut on the iPhone 17 and less likely on the iPhone 16 given the development of the latter is almost complete.

Galaxy S24 Ultra's Corning Glass Armor compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max's Ceramic Shield / © X/u/IceUniverse

From what we see, it suggests Apple wants to offer a comparable glass to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Corning Gorilla Armor. The Ultra's glass was touted to withstand micro scratches that build up over time with an anti-reflective coating that notably reduces glare by 75 percent compared to the previous Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It's unclear how Apple's upcoming panel will stand against the Corning Gorilla Armor in overall ruggedness and clarity since there is still enough time for the company to add substantial enhancements for the iPhone 17's launch.

What else is rumored to be new on the Apple iPhone 17?

Apart from a tougher glass panel, the iPhone 17 is rumored to ditch the Dynamic Island cutout on the display and will opt for under-display Face ID sensors. It is likely this iteration will first arrive on the iPhone 17 Pro models compared to the base variants. For non-Pro iPhone 17 handsets, it is rumored the duo will be finally include a faster display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, possibly enabling Always-On mode and ProMotion features.

Do you think Apple has been lagging in adopting breakthrough technologies on its iPhones? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.