iPhone 14 hands-on: A copy-and-paste job by Apple

The iPhone 14 is the base model for Apple's new smartphone lineup in 2022. In this hands-on, I would like to share my first impressions of the iPhone 14 with the world, and the least I can say is: this flagship is rather forgettable despite its $799 price tag.

Good Lightweight form factor and good one-handed grip

The A15 Bionic SoC is aging but still better than the Android competition

Improved primary camera

IP 68 rating

New iOS 16 features Bad Camera module is less versatile than the Pro and Pro Max models

No Dynamic Island or Pro Motion 120 Hz for the display

Ancient 20 W charging speed

Expensive

The Apple iPhone 14 in brief The iPhone 14 is already available for purchase since September 16, 2022. It is the base model of Apple's flagship lineup in 2022, alongside the iPhone 14 Plus. The smartphone comes in three memory configurations: 128 GB : $799

: $799 256 GB : $899

: $899 512 GB: $1,099 The iPhone 14 is the least interesting model launched by Apple this year. It costs the same as last year's iPhone 13 and doesn't benefit from the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, such as the new A16 Bionic SoC, the 48 MP camera module with the 12 MP telephoto lens, or the 120 Hz screen with the Dynamic Island. Follow our guide on how to find the best mobile plan Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 To device database My colleague Ben will handle the full review since I have to review the iPhone 14 Pro Max on my side. All the remarks I make in this article also apply to the iPhone 14 Plus which is identical to the iPhone 14 apart from the screen size and the battery life. The 6.1-inch size of the iPhone 14 makes it easy to use with one hand. / © NextPit

Design The iPhone 14 looks exactly like last year's iPhone 13. There are almost no noticeable visual changes on this new model, which remains a premium-looking smartphone but frankly: it's a bit redundant. What I liked: The (PRODUCT)RED color

Light form factor provides a good grip

IP68 rating What I disliked: No Dynamic Island

Zero risk on the design

No 3.5mm audio jack Straight edges have been present on Apple smartphones since the iPhone 12 (and even prior). / © NextPit Visually, the iPhone 14 is a carbon copy of the iPhone 13. We have the same 6.1-inch form factor with a smooth and shiny glass back that is a fingerprint magnet and is protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield. You will also find the familiar aluminum frame with straight edges and rounded corners. The same square island will accommodate the dual camera module at the back. In addition, the same notch in front will hold the new 12 MP TrueDepth selfie camera and Face ID components. But I find the 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm dimensions and 172 g weight to be much more pleasant in terms of grip, especially for one-handed use. Unlike the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not have the new Dynamic Island. This is frankly a shame. The frame of the iPhone 14 is made of aluminum. / © NextPit The iPhone 14 still retains its IP68 certification for waterproofing and it also has the dual SIM port (nano+eSIM) in outside the US and eSIM only in the US. The iPhone 14 will also arrive in five colors: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight (white), and (PRODUCT)RED. Personally, I find the (PRODUCT)RED variant to be the best color Apple has ever released and I wish the Pro models had it too. The 20W wired charging of the iPhone 14 is really too slow in 2022. / © NextPit

Screen The iPhone 14 packs a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display in 1170 x 2532 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits (peak). What I liked: Good colorimetry with the TrueTone feature What I disliked: No Dynamic Island

No 120 Hz Pro Motion refresh rate

Touch sampling rate is a bit low The OLED Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 14 doesn't have the 120 Hz Pro Motion refresh rate. / © NextPit As for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the screen of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are almost identical to last year's models. But it is indeed a new OLED Super Retina XDR panel with a slightly higher resolution, and the bezels are supposedly slightly thinner. This is impossible to tell with the naked eye in any case. Apple did not specify the refresh rate of the iPhone 14 screen. But as the manufacturer has not implemented Pro Motion on the basic models, we can logically deduce that we are running on a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The colorimetry seemed very fair to me at first glance. The TrueTone function allows us to have a faithful rendering in most scenarios. The maximum brightness of 1,200 nits is also interesting on paper. But frankly, I have a hard time getting excited about this screen. Selling a smartphone for $800 and staying stuck to 60 Hz is hardly acceptable to me in 2022. This is even more glaring since the sampling rate seems to me quite low for gaming. The iPhone 14 does not benefit from the new Dynamic Island punch of the Pro models. / © NextPit

Interface/OS The iPhone 14 runs on iOS 16.0.1. We've already talked a lot about Apple's new mobile OS and you can find all the information about iOS 16 in our dedicated article. We also have a whole guide on the best features of iOS 16 to try out on your iPhone. But most of the features I talked about in my iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on can also be found on the iPhone 14. This is not the case with the Always On Display, however, which is reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models. Check out this comprehensive article to learn all about iOS 16 The bulk of the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is mostly software. / © NextPit But you'll still benefit from the new customization options for your lock screen. The widgets and the depth effect applied to the wallpaper are pretty cool, even if this last function is very much tacky in nature and complicated to make it work properly (we'll dedicate a full tutorial to it next week). I also think it's a shame that the emergency call functions via satellite will not be available outside the US for at least some time. The deployment in the US and Canada is scheduled for next November without any date being confirmed for the rest of the world.

Performance The iPhone 14 features Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, which is the same processor as last year. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus do not receive the new A16 Bionic chip reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models. While we're waiting for my colleague Ben to perform a series of benchmarks and his own performance tests for this section, I'll simply redirect you to our iPhone 13 review. For all that, I don't find this admittedly anti-consumer choice by Apple to be a real deal-breaker. Apple's chips are generally more powerful than their Android counterparts. And all testers and benchmarks agree that Apple's A15 Bionic is still more powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, for instance. So don't worry about gaming, you'll be able to run everything without any issues or lag. All that remains is to see how the iPhone 14 performs in terms of thermal throttling and temperature control.

Photo quality The iPhone 14 features a slightly redesigned dual rear camera module with a 12 MP wide-angle primary lens and a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens as well. The new TrueDepth selfie camera offers a 12 MP resolution and an autofocus feature. The iPhone 14's dual camera module is undergoing very incremental changes. / © NextPit The sensor in the primary lens is larger with a pixel size of 1.9 µm, an aperture of f/1.5, and an optical stabilization known as Sensor Shift OIS. Since the iPhone 14 doesn't have the new 48 MP lens, it can't operate 4-in-1 pixel binning for more detailed 12 MP photos. It also does not have the 2x zoom level while also still missing out on a dedicated telephoto lens, which is once again reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models. The ultra wide-angle camera sports a 12 MP sensor about which Apple did not provide any additional details. The new TrueDepth selfie camera on the front offers 12 MP resolution, f/1.9 aperture, and, for the first time, an autofocus. So you'll struggle less to take self-portraits in terms of focus. The portrait mode should also be more efficient. Apple also announced that it has improved its DeepFusion system, which combines several images into one to improve the exposure of photos. Now, more photos are compiled with each shot and the process is applied earlier to uncompressed images to retain more detail. Apple's new DualTone flash is also supposed to adapt to the focal length of each lens, at least according to the manufacturer. The new flash is supposed to be more uniform depending on the lens you use. / © NextPit

Battery life The iPhone 14 packs a 3,279 mAh battery that supports 20 W of wired charging as well as 15 W of wireless charging with MagSafe products and 7.5 W with third-party products using the Qi wireless charging standard. On paper, the battery capacity is very small for a smartphone sold for $800. However, Apple promised that the iPhone 14 Plus is the iPhone with the best battery life that Apple has produced so far. As always, Apple gives us absolutely theoretical estimates that do not correspond to any real-life usage pattern. Hence, we'll have to wait for my colleague Ben's battery tests to know more. But do take note that the manufacturer indicated that the iPhone 14 is supposed to last 20 hours for offline video playback, 16 hours for streaming video playback, and 80 hours for audio playback. There you have it! And no, I'm not even going to bitch about the very likely snail-like pace of the 20W charging speed as I already did that in my take on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Oh yes, the smartphone is sold without a charger, that goes without saying. Wireless charging has a power of 15 W with MagSafe products and 7.5 W with the others. / © NextPit

Technical specifications Apple iPhone 14 range Product Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Colors Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight (white) and (PRODUCT)RED Screen 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED

1200 nits peak

True Tone

Notch 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR OLED

1200 nits peak

True Tone

Notch SoC Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

6-core CPU

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB Micro SD None Main Camera 12 MP | f1.5 aperture | 1.9 µm size | Sensor-Shift OIS Ultra wide-angle 12 MP | f/2.4 aperture | 13 mm | 120° FOV Telephoto lens None Video 4K at 24/30/60 FPS (rear)

1080p at 30/60/120/240 FPS (selfie)

Action mode Selfie 12 MP | f/1.9 aperture | Autofocus

Photonic Engine Audio Stereo Battery life Video playback: 20 hours

Video (streaming): 16 hours

Audio playback: 80 hours Video playback: 26 hours

Video (streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 100 hours Fast charging 20 W (wired)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Durability IP68 RATING

Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, Satellite Price $799 $899