Ultra HDR: More Apps to Support Google's Enhanced Image Format
Google introduced Ultra HDR on Android 14 last year and debuted first on Pixel 8 (review). A few Android OEMs already adopted Ultra HDR, but it is limited with the default camera apps. Google is apparently preparing to expand the feature to third-party apps.
For the uninitiated, Ultra HDR is a custom-developed image format used in taking more enhanced HDR format of images. Additionally, it has the advantage of better preserving the dynamic range details which can be viewed on supported screens and devices.
Currently, manufacturers and developers have the sole option to enable Ultra HDR on apps through the Camera2 API (Application Programming Interface). But since most of third-party apps including social media apps uses the CameraX API, this excludes Ultra HDR. Now, it's up to Google on when it should add the format to the API.
Android's Ultra HDR to arrive on more apps
As discovered by Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), the latest version of CameraX version 1.4.0 that was released in April has added initial support for Ultra HDR. It is expected that the next release is a stable version of the API, which should include the full deployment of the format that most developers can take advantage of.
Google has also confirmed back in May at I/O developers conference that it will make Ultra HDR available to more apps, although it hasn't confirmed the actual launch window.
To that end, it is now up to manufacturers and developers on when to add Ultra HDR to their apps once the new API arrives, but it shouldn't take for too long.
Keep in mind that it requires that a device should run on Android 14 in order to take images in the said format. But for viewing of Ultra HDR shots, it only needs a capable display, this means it covers other form factors like laptop and monitors.
As for devices that already feature Ultra HDR, Samsung's Galaxy S24 series (review), OnePlus 12 and Open foldable (review), and Nothing Phone and CMF smartphones are among those that support Ultra HDR.
Do you have any of the smartphone that has Ultra HDR? Have you tried the feature? Share with us what do you think of it.
Source: Android Authority
