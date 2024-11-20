Android 16 First Developer Preview is Here: What's New?

Google has officially unveiled the first developer preview of Android 16, marking a bold new approach to accelerating operating system updates for Android devices. We’ve explored Android 16 DP1 in detail, and here’s a rundown of the standout features expected in the next major release.

When Will Android 16 Be Released?

The initial Developer Preview marks the starting point of the Android 16 rollout, according to Google, with the second Developer Preview slated for December.

Google is set to release two stable Android 16 updates in 2025. First in Q2 2025 and a minor in Q4 2025. / © Google

The first Beta release is expected in January 2025, followed by three additional Beta updates leading up to the stable release, projected between May and June 2025. Additionally, a minor update—likely Android 16.1—is planned for the final quarter of 2025.

This approach is groundbreaking enough that Google has even prepared a video to explain the changes in detail. If you’re curious and want to dive deeper, be sure to check it out:

What's new in Android 16

Android 16 DP1 introduces a range of exciting features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience, privacy, and device functionality. While primarily geared toward developers, these updates also include significant changes that users can look forward to in the upcoming Android release. Here’s a closer look at the key features unveiled in this preview.

Photo Picker

While this release primarily targets developers, several noteworthy features and improvements were introduced. Among the highlights is the updated photo picker feature, which benefits from new APIs aimed at improving app integration for uploading photos and videos. This update enhances user privacy by removing excessive permissions while streamlining the app interface.

Health Connect and FHIR Support

Another major addition is support for the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format within the Health Connect app. This integration could allow users to manage medical records alongside health metrics in the future. A similar feature, known as Health Records, exists in Samsung Health but is currently limited to select healthcare providers.

Notifications Cooldown

Other changes include the introduction of a Notifications Cooldown feature, designed to reduce distractions by minimizing alerts and lowering notification volume when multiple notifications are received in quick succession.

Audio Sharing

The Audio Sharing feature, initially spotted in Android 15, was further refined. This functionality relies on Bluetooth LE connectivity to enable audio sharing from a single source device to multiple headphones, essentially allowing users to broadcast audio.

Privacy and Security Enhancements

Android 16 DP1 also introduces several privacy and security enhancements. The latest version of Privacy Sandbox improves data encryption and handling of sensitive information. In addition, a new Security and Permissions History option enables users to review app permissions and security activity over the past seven days, providing greater transparency and control.

Live Activities and Redesigned Quick Settings

Beyond these, it was discovered that Google is working to put live activities on the lock and home screens and introduce a new redesigned quick settings layout.

Which Devices Support the Android 16 DP1 Update?

The Android 16 DP1 is now available for the Pixel 9 series all the way to the Pixel 6 series, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. However, Google noted that devices running Android 15 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta 1 will require a full device wipe before installing the Android 16 firmware.

As soon as we download the new Android 16 DP1, we’ll bring you more details about the latest version of the OS coming to Android phones next year. Stay tuned!

What are your thoughts on Google's decision to release Android 16 earlier than usual? Do you think the stable release will indicate a change in the Pixel hardware's launch timing? Share your opinions in the comments below!