Following the launch of the first Android 16 beta, it took less than a month for Google to release the second beta. The update is now rolling out to eligible Pixel devices, bringing both notable user-facing features and developer-level improvements. Here’s what’s new in this update.

When Will Android 16 and Android 16.1 Be Released?

Android 16 is arriving earlier than usual, prompting Google to accelerate its Developer Preview and Beta phases. The preview phase ran from November to December, followed by the first beta at the end of January. Now, the second beta is making its way to Pixel devices.

We can expect two more major beta releases before Android 16 reaches platform stability. If everything goes smoothly, the stable release could arrive as early as May.

In addition to Android 16.0, Google has confirmed the release of Android 16.1, expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. This means compatible devices will receive two major Android upgrades within the same year. However, availability for non-Pixel devices will still depend on OEMs—yes, we're looking at you, Samsung.



Google is set to release two stable Android 16 updates in 2025. First in Q2 2025 and a minor in Q4 2025. / © Google

This rollout is significant enough that Google has even crafted a detailed video breaking down the changes in Android 16 Beta 1. If you’re ready to dive deeper into what’s new, don’t miss it:

What is Android 16's Dessert Codename?

Android 16 follows Google’s tradition of dessert-themed internal codenames. After Tiramisu, Upside Down Cake, and Vanilla Ice Cream, Google skipped ahead in the alphabet, bypassing W, X, Y, and Z, and landed on B—Baklava, a popular pastry from Greece and Turkey. Yummy!

Hmmm, baklava! / © Enez Selvi/Shutterstock

While the developer preview lists the system version as "Baklava", expect to see Google using only "Android 16" and "Android 16.1" as the OS branding as we get near the stable release, though.

Android 16's codename is "Baklava". © nextpit Expect to see the "Android 16" branding replacing the "Baklava" codename. © nextpit

What's New in Android 16

The second Android 16 beta builds on the first, introducing under-the-hood optimizations and system-level enhancements. This time, Google is focusing on multimedia, accessibility, security, and privacy. Additionally, as a beta release, this build delivers a more polished user experience, with fewer bugs and stability issues compared to the Developer Preview.

Android 16 Beta 2 is now available for Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program, including the Pixel 6 series and later models up to the Pixel 9, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Better Camera Controls and Ultra HDR

Google continues to refine media and camera capabilities in Beta 2, introducing more extensive controls and support for new shooting parameters. Notably, this release adds hybrid auto-exposure, allowing for some manual adjustments to exposure settings. Additionally, video recording gains precise color temperature and tint controls for improved customization.

There are also updates to motion photos and Ultra HDR, with the latter now supporting the HEIC format. However, these improvements remain at the developer level, meaning it’s up to manufacturers to decide how to implement them.

Double Tap to Launch Google Wallet

Google is expanding side-key customization in this beta. Users can now set the side button to launch Google Wallet with a double press, replacing the default camera shortcut. This change makes it easier to quickly access Google Wallet for payments and transactions.

Darker Theme and Even Dimmer Brightness Levels

Android 16 Beta 2 introduces two accessibility-focused visual changes. First, the dark theme now features a darker background, moving away from Android 15’s dark green tint. Second, Google has added a "Make screen extra dim" toggle, which lowers brightness levels even further than the default minimum—ideal for low-light environments.

Multi-User Gets a Dedicated Widget

A new "Switch Users" widget is now available for the home screen. Devices with multiple user profiles can use this widget to quickly switch users without navigating through Settings or Quick Settings, making multi-user management more convenient.

Change measurement units into regional preference

Another addition to the latest beta installment is support for customizing the regional preferences for measurement and temperature units. The added settings make it easier for users to set preferred systems. This will be applicable to the system and most with first-party Google apps.

Live Updates: Dynamic, Real-Time Notifications

Android 16 introduces Live Updates, a feature reminiscent of Apple’s Dynamic Island. It brings animated, real-time updates for apps like navigation, delivery, and ride-sharing.

These updates appear as standard notification cards with an animated strip displaying key details such as start and end points, ETAs, or progress milestones. When minimized, they revert to standard notification icons on the status bar, keeping your updates seamless yet unobtrusive.

APV Codec: A Leap in Video Quality

Another standout in Android 16 Beta is the addition of the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. Designed for near-lossless video quality, APV supports high bitrates and resolutions up to 8K with HDR10/10+ and user-defined metadata. It’s not just about playback—APV enhances video editing workflows by enabling parallel encoding and decoding, making it a game-changer for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Improved Adaptive Refresh Rate

With Android 16 Developer Preview 2, Google has enhanced true variable refresh rate support. At the developer level, this improvement allows more apps to utilize the Adaptive Refresh Rate (ARR) feature that debuted in late Android 15. For users, this translates to better battery management when variable refresh rates are enabled.

Enhanced Haptics

Android 16 DP2 introduces new haptic feedback APIs, enabling developers to define vibration amplitude and frequency more precisely. These finer controls allow for the creation of custom and dynamic vibration patterns. Moreover, the update aims to make haptic feedback more consistent across apps and system interactions.

Two-finger double-tap zoom

In the Accessibility settings, the magnification (zoom) feature lists a variety of shortcut options (always visible button, gestures, volume buttons, etc). New to Android 16 is the option to magnify the display with a double tap with two fingers on the screen.

New shortcut for the magnifier feature. © nextpit

Improved support for physical keyboards

Uncovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Android 16 brought a couple of changes to improve support for physical keyboards. The first is a reorganization of the Settings menu for its accessibility features, and inside it, users will find the new Repeat Keys settings. The option sets a delay before a pressed key is registered again, as well as its repeat rate. Both will be especially welcomed by the tablet warriors out there.

Fingerprint unlock with screen-off

Exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, this change allows users to unlock the phone with a registered fingerprint without having to wake the screen. The caveat is that the change is only available (at least for now) for the Pixel 9 series phones, probably due to the use of an ultrasonic sensor instead of the older optical fingerprint reader in the Pixel 6 through 8 models.

7 new emojis

Android 16 includes support for the new emoji ratified with the Unicode 16.0 release, officially announced in September 2024. The official list of emojis reached 3,790 with this release, and there are 164 candidates for the 17th version, which is expected in September 2025.

Google Keep is now a system app

The note-taking app Google Keep used to be a stand-alone app that needed to be installed through the Play Store like any other app. Starting with Android 16, Google seems to be enforcing the app to be installed by default, with no option to uninstall Keep unless brute forcing it through root access.

Wi-Fi QR code redesign

Not the most groundbreaking change to the system, the QR code screen for sharing Wi-Fi credentials got a redesign. Google ditched the plain QR-code for a stylized one, adopting the Material You color palette on your phone.

A small change in the Wi-Fi QR-Code generator now supports Material You color palettes. © nextpit

Reorganized Settings

The Settings app is a traditional weak point in terms of usability—also on iOS and Windows—with expanding needs and features popping up from time to time, it is no surprise regular users get confused and lost in it. Google recently started reordering and moving things around in the Settings app.

The Settings app was overhauled during the Android 15 updates, but should reach more phones starting with Android 16. © nextpit

The change gives more space to the search bar, and at the same time, it highlights the main Google account on the phone. The change was actually rolled out to Pixel phones with Android 15 but will probably reach other AOSP-based distributions (Asus, Motorola, Sony, etc.) only on Android 16.

Automatic App Resizing for Large-Screen Devices

Android 16 Beta enhances the experience for foldables and tablets with automatic app window resizing. Apps now dynamically adapt to fit the screen size, eliminating annoying letterboxing and delivering a smoother, more immersive interface for large-screen devices.

Photo Picker

While this release primarily targets developers, several noteworthy features and improvements were introduced. Among the highlights is the updated photo picker feature, which benefits from new APIs aimed at improving app integration for uploading photos and videos. This update enhances user privacy by removing excessive permissions while streamlining the app interface.

Health Connect and FHIR Support

Another major addition is support for the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format within the Health Connect app. This integration could allow users to manage medical records alongside health metrics in the future. A similar feature, known as Health Records, exists in Samsung Health but is currently limited to select healthcare providers.

Notification Cooldown

Other changes include the introduction of a Notifications Cooldown feature, designed to reduce distractions by minimizing alerts and lowering notification volume when multiple notifications are received in quick succession.

Notification cooldown promises to tame the notification overload. © nextpit Notification Cooldown was tested during the Android 15 development but didn't reach the stable release. © nextpit

Audio Sharing

The Audio Sharing feature, initially spotted in Android 15, was further refined. This functionality relies on Bluetooth LE connectivity to enable audio sharing from a single source device to multiple headphones, essentially allowing users to broadcast audio.

Privacy and Security Enhancements

With Android 16 Beta 2, several privacy and security enhancements. The latest version of Privacy Sandbox improves data encryption and handling of sensitive information. In addition, a new Security and Permissions History option enables users to review app permissions and security activity over the past seven days on the Privacy Dashboard, providing greater transparency and control.

The Privacy Dashboard will be able to display data from the past 7 days, instead of the current 24-hour limit. © nextpit New shortcut for the magnifier feature. © nextpit

Predictive Back for Navigation Buttons

Android 16 Beta extends the predictive back gesture functionality to the 3-button navigation system. Previously exclusive to gesture navigation, this update brings the same intuitive back-navigation preview to users who prefer traditional button-based controls, enhancing usability across navigation styles.

Redesigned UI

Additionally, a change in volume control sliders has been spotted in the Android 16 Developer Preview. The updated design features a thinner slider with a more defined scrubber, moving away from the previous large elliptical style. However, it still depends on OEMs if they will adopt this tweak.

Which Devices Support the Android 16 Beta Update?

Supported on Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 9 series.

Includes compatibility for the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Upgrade Ready: Ensure your device is enrolled in the beta program for OTA installation.

