Is Your Galaxy Device Getting Android 15? One UI 7 Rollout Explained

NextPit Samsung Galaxy S23 S23 S23 Ultra
Samsung's One UI 7, based on Android 15, marks a major departure from their typical update schedule. Launched in December last year, the beta program concluded after just a month. Now, ahead of the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung has provided additional information on the One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Learn which models will get the update first.

One UI 7 Confirmed for the Galaxy S Range

Samsung’s Android 15 rollout is lagging behind, and it’s not a good look for a brand that usually sets the pace. While OnePlus and Xiaomi have already pushed out their updates, Samsung seems to be dragging its feet. The One UI 7 beta wrapped up last week after launching last month, but the stable release? Still in limbo.

Samsung’s latest press release reveals the stable One UI 7 update will first land on the new Galaxy S models, on January 22, 2025. Translation: the Galaxy S25 series will likely ship with One UI 7 out of the box, but older flagships—like the Galaxy S24, S23, S22, and S21—will need to wait their turn. And for Galaxy S20 users? Sorry, but Android 14 was your swan song.

Conspicuously missing from the roadmap are devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Given Samsung’s track record, we’ll probably hear more after the Galaxy S25’s debut, as it’s slated to launch with One UI 7 pre-installed. But for now, the silence is noticeable—and disappointing for enthusiasts who expect better from Samsung’s update cadence.

What About Other Samsung Galaxy Models?

Samsung hasn’t dropped an official list of Galaxy devices getting Android 15 yet, but we can make some educated guesses. Based on their software policy, One UI 7 should eventually make its way to mid-range and budget models, though the rollout for these devices will likely trail behind the flagship updates.

For now, we’ve compiled a list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets expected to receive the update, focusing on devices with software support extending into 2025 and beyond. Of course, this list is speculative and will be updated as soon as Samsung confirms the official lineup.

Shortcut to Updates by Series:

Galaxy A series Android 15 update

nextpit editor holding the Samsung Galaxy A54
The A54 launched with Android 13, and is expected to receive up to Android 17. / © nextpit
Model
Galaxy A05s
Galaxy A06
Galaxy A14 4G
Galaxy A14 5G
Galaxy A15 4G
Galaxy A15 5G
Galaxy A16
Galaxy A24
Galaxy A25
Galaxy A33
Galaxy A34
Galaxy A35
Galaxy A53
Galaxy A54
Galaxy A55
Galaxy A73

Galaxy S series Android 15 update

NextPit's editor surfing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra device
There is still a lot of fuel on the Galaxy S23 Ultra update tank. / © FrankBoston / Adobe Stock, nextpit
Model
Galaxy S21
Galaxy S21+
Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S22+
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S23
Galaxy S23+
Galaxy S23 FE
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S24 FE
Galaxy S24
Galaxy S24+
Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z series Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should also be supported all the way up to Android 17. / © nextpit
Model
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Flip 6
Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy Z Fold 4
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy M series Android 15 update

Model
Galaxy M14 / F14
Galaxy M15 / F15
Galaxy M34 5G
Galaxy M35
Galaxy M54 / F54
Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55

Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with back cover and battery removed
The rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is covered by the same update policy as the flagship Galaxy S family. / © nextpit
Model
Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
Galaxy XCover 7

Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The (literally) big Galaxy Tab S9 family should receive Android 15 before the end of 2024. / © nextpit
Model
Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+
Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
Galaxy Tab Active 5
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S9
Galaxy Tab S9+
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+ 
Galaxy Tab S10+ 
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 

Besides the models listed above, all models released throughout 2024 should also be eligible for the Android 15 upgrade. This includes the entry-level models announced in the first week of the year, such as the Galaxy A05s, A15, and A25, and the recently unveiled Galaxy A06 and Galaxy A16.

As in the past few years, we expect to see Samsung confirm its list of Galaxy phones and tablets eligible for the Android 15 update as soon as it starts updating the first model. The list is traditionally shared on the Samsung Members app with the expected timeframe for the update on the phone's market. When that happens, we will update this list to follow the rollout, so be sure to bookmark this page and follow us on social media.

Please let us know in the comments if we missed a specific model and what features you're hoping for in the next Android + One UI update. Do you also feel the recent updates have been underwhelming? Share your thoughts below!

The article was updated in January 2025 with Samsung confirming the Android 15 update for the Galaxy S range and the timeline.

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

