Is Your Galaxy Device Getting Android 15? One UI 7 Rollout Explained
Samsung's One UI 7, based on Android 15, marks a major departure from their typical update schedule. Launched in December last year, the beta program concluded after just a month. Now, ahead of the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung has provided additional information on the One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Learn which models will get the update first.
One UI 7 Confirmed for the Galaxy S Range
Samsung’s Android 15 rollout is lagging behind, and it’s not a good look for a brand that usually sets the pace. While OnePlus and Xiaomi have already pushed out their updates, Samsung seems to be dragging its feet. The One UI 7 beta wrapped up last week after launching last month, but the stable release? Still in limbo.
Samsung’s latest press release reveals the stable One UI 7 update will first land on the new Galaxy S models, on January 22, 2025. Translation: the Galaxy S25 series will likely ship with One UI 7 out of the box, but older flagships—like the Galaxy S24, S23, S22, and S21—will need to wait their turn. And for Galaxy S20 users? Sorry, but Android 14 was your swan song.
Conspicuously missing from the roadmap are devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Given Samsung’s track record, we’ll probably hear more after the Galaxy S25’s debut, as it’s slated to launch with One UI 7 pre-installed. But for now, the silence is noticeable—and disappointing for enthusiasts who expect better from Samsung’s update cadence.
What About Other Samsung Galaxy Models?
Samsung hasn’t dropped an official list of Galaxy devices getting Android 15 yet, but we can make some educated guesses. Based on their software policy, One UI 7 should eventually make its way to mid-range and budget models, though the rollout for these devices will likely trail behind the flagship updates.
For now, we’ve compiled a list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets expected to receive the update, focusing on devices with software support extending into 2025 and beyond. Of course, this list is speculative and will be updated as soon as Samsung confirms the official lineup.
Shortcut to Updates by Series:
- Galaxy A series update
- Galaxy S series update
- Galaxy Z series update
- Galaxy M series update
- Galaxy XCover series upgrade
- Galaxy Tab series upgrade
Galaxy A series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy A05s
|Galaxy A06
|Galaxy A14 4G
|Galaxy A14 5G
|Galaxy A15 4G
|Galaxy A15 5G
|Galaxy A16
|Galaxy A24
|Galaxy A25
|Galaxy A33
|Galaxy A34
|Galaxy A35
|Galaxy A53
|Galaxy A54
|Galaxy A55
|Galaxy A73
Galaxy S series Android 15 update
Galaxy Z series Android 15 update
Galaxy M series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy M14 / F14
|Galaxy M15 / F15
|Galaxy M34 5G
|Galaxy M35
|Galaxy M54 / F54
|Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55
Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
|Galaxy XCover 7
Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+
|Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
|Galaxy Tab Active 5
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024
|Galaxy Tab S8
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S9
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+
|Galaxy Tab S10+
|Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Besides the models listed above, all models released throughout 2024 should also be eligible for the Android 15 upgrade. This includes the entry-level models announced in the first week of the year, such as the Galaxy A05s, A15, and A25, and the recently unveiled Galaxy A06 and Galaxy A16.
As in the past few years, we expect to see Samsung confirm its list of Galaxy phones and tablets eligible for the Android 15 update as soon as it starts updating the first model. The list is traditionally shared on the Samsung Members app with the expected timeframe for the update on the phone's market. When that happens, we will update this list to follow the rollout, so be sure to bookmark this page and follow us on social media.
Please let us know in the comments if we missed a specific model and what features you're hoping for in the next Android + One UI update. Do you also feel the recent updates have been underwhelming? Share your thoughts below!
The article was updated in January 2025 with Samsung confirming the Android 15 update for the Galaxy S range and the timeline.