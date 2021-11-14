Winners and losers: Apple gives in, Xiaomi powers forward!

After a long soap opera that dragged on with no seeming end in sight ever since the launch of the new iPhone 13, Apple finally went back on one of the most anti-consumer practices in recent times this week. However, that wasn't enough to place the Cupertino giant on the winning side, as it was their fault for taking the wrong step in the first place.

The highlight of the week really goes to Xiaomi. According to data from China's largest retailer, the manufacturer dominated sales at November's first super shopping event, Singles' Day.

Before we dive into the winners and losers of the week, I would like to share five highlights from NextPit's coverage over the past few days below:

Winner of the week: Xiaomi is the main highlight of the first super shopping event of November

Yes, this column has placed some emphasis on the smartphone market sales figures in recent times. Thinking along those lines is inevitable as the end of the year approaches and more consumer events happen. Today, it is Xiaomi's turn to stand under the spotlight. The reason is simple enough: Xiaomi happens to be the manufacturer that sold the most smartphones ever in the largest event of Chinese e-commerce history.

Singles' Day is considered as China's version of "Black Friday" and its popularity has grown so far and wide, so much so that even people living half a world away and who often import devices from manufacturers based in China have entered this date into their calendars. One of these China-based manufacturers is none other than Xiaomi, which topped the Singles' Day sales chart this year.

Xiaomi broke records in 2021 / © NextPit

According to information shared by China's largest online retailer, JD.com -, the manufacturer managed to see two models ranked in the top 3 best-selling smartphones on that day, which also featured an Apple device. The top three smartphones sold on that day are the Redmi K40, iPhone 13, and Redmi 9A, respectively.

If we were to increase the sample size, Xiaomi's performance is even more impressive: there were nine smartphones from them that made it to the top 20 selection.

Last week, we saw that the manufacturer had a year-on-year growth of 51% in the European market, which allowed it to secure second place in the overall smartphone market share in the Old Continent. Now, Singles' Day figures reveal Xiaomi's dominance over its local rivals. The only question that remains is: is there no stopping Xiaomi's growth?

Oh, and in case you're wondering about Samsung, it seems that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also performed well on Singles' Day for smartphones that are in the 10,000 Yuan (US$1,500) smartphone segment.

Finally, despite its sales success on Singles' Day, this column has designated Apple as the loser of the week!

Loser of the week: Apple made a terrible mistake and is forced to backtrack!

The rule of the market is clear: you pay good money to purchase a product, and then it's yours to do with as you please, right? Yes, that seems to be the logical conclusion. However, until just a few days ago, new owners of the iPhone 13 risked losing one of the main security features of the device if they chose to change the screen of the smartphone by paying a visit to non-authorized technicians to do so. Normally, these non-authorized technicians are equally skilful as those at Apple Stores (or even more), and they do not charge you a kidney and your liver in terms of service fees as opposed to Apple.

This controversy has been dragging on since the launch of the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, when initial reports about this matter began to appear in the news. The problem is, Apple was deliberately turning off the Face ID feature in the event of a screen replacement in this new generation of iPhones as long as such replacements were performed anywhere else apart from approved technicians by Apple.

And, as my colleague Carsten Drees rightly pointed out, "preventing the right to repair is a terrible business practice and should be banned". How can you disagree with that?

If you want to change your iPhone's screen, that shouldn't be a problem, right? / © NextPit

Thankfully, the company backtracked and said it will not disable the Face ID feature in such cases earlier this week. However, that didn't redeem Apple from being the loser of the week in this Sunday column! The only reason they backtracked was not because they genuinely had the user's best interest at heart, but rather, because the PR looked bad on them.

So, what did you think of this week's picks? Share your opinion in the comments section of this article.