WhatsApp comes under the spotlight once again as developers are working hard on a feature that would strengthen your privacy and revolutionize your user experience. The upcoming change? The introduction of individual usernames to identify the user instead of phone numbers. Please find below everything you need to know about this development.

Username as a new identification feature

It has been known for a while that WhatsApp plans to move away from being dependent on phone numbers. Many of you will certainly be reluctant to give out your smartphone numbers to unknown contacts. The introduction of a freely selectable username could be useful in this situation.

Imagine this: instead of sharing a phone number, you can simply assign a username that you like. The developers have shown that they will further optimize the username to protect one's privacy while enabling communication simultaneously.

PIN option for additional security

Another exciting detail discovered by WABetaInfo is this: The new username feature will also introduce the option to set a PIN. This four-digit number must be known by the contact who wants to send you a message for the very first time.

This means you not only have to share your username but also the PIN, which adds another layer of security to deter unwanted contacts from harassing you. It is important to emphasize that this PIN is not related to the two-step verification that you use to secure your account.

How does it work?

The implementation of this new feature is very simple: you can choose your username and add a PIN as an option. This will not only protect your privacy, but also makes it more difficult for strangers to contact you just because they know your username. This provides you with more control over who can and cannot contact you.

Create a username that best represents you.

that best represents you. Set a username PIN .

. Decide whether you want to limit unwanted messages to usernames or not.

Is this what the new WhatsApp function looks like? / © WABetaInfo

When can you expect the update to roll out?

It is currently uncertain when the two new functions will be available to all users. It is not unusual for WhatsApp to take years to make new features available to the public. Even after official announcements, these new features may only see a limited rollout. Therefore, you may well see all the creative usernames snapped up by then.

Is this the end of numbers? It is certainly a step in the right direction!

The upcoming changes to WhatsApp promise to fundamentally transform the way we communicate with each other. It eliminates the need to exchange phone numbers, which could add a new dimension to your digital communication.

Perhaps this is a mere feature, but a step towards a more secure and private messenger experience. While you wait for the final rollout, think about the username you want and how you want to assign your PIN code. The future of communication could be closer than you think!