WhatsApp on multiple devices will not work initially on 2 phones

WhatsApp will work soon on multiple devices! Will Cathcart (Head of WhatsApp) and Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in an interview with WABetaInfo that native WhatsApp support for multiple devices should be released in the coming months. Read on for more details and limitations of the feature, which should soon enter beta testing.

Finally! We'll soon be able to run WhatsApp on more than one device – for example on smartphone (duh), PC or Mac, another device with a web browser and on the smart display called Facebook Portal – with one important difference from the current WhatsApp Web: The mobile phone with the WhatsApp application set up does not need to be connected to the internet.

Support for multiple devices simultaneously

At least in the initial versions of the feature, it will be available on up to four additional devices, which can use either WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop (Windows and macOS) or Facebook Portal. The long-awaited feature to use your account on a second phone, however, seems to be discarded for now.

The feature will initially be limited to a single phone / © WABetaInfo

Yes, it is possible to use WhatsApp on a second mobile phone using tricks like the desktop view in your browser. But at least initially, you won't be able to use the WhatsApp app itself on a second smartphone.

Another limitation highlighted by the preliminary screenshot of the feature is that contacts need to also have an up-to-date version of WhatsApp on their device – otherwise they won't receive messages and calls made from the secondary devices.

Will Cathcart revealed to WABetaInfo that the use of multiple devices with a single WhatsApp account should enter testing in the next two months. There were not details disclosed when the feature will be available to the public.