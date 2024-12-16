Hot topics

TikTok App Ban Proceeds as Federal Court Rejects Delay

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
TikTok Ban USA by nextpit
© nextpit / AI-generated by Copilot
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

TikTok's ban in the United States is now closer than ever. This comes after the US Court of Appeals on Friday rejected the company’s emergency bid to temporarily block a law requiring TikTok to sell its US operations or face a nationwide ban.

The potential ban stems from legislation signed by President Biden in April this year, mandating that TikTok divest its US business by January 19, 2025, or risk being removed from app stores and blocked entirely. The law cites national security concerns over TikTok’s ownership by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

TikTok could be removed from the App Store and Play Store

Over a month before the deadline, TikTok and ByteDance filed an emergency injunction to delay the law's enforcement. However, the federal court's latest ruling rejected their request, marking another significant setback for the companies.

In response, TikTok issued a statement saying, “The voices of over 170 million Americans here in the US and around the world will be silenced on January 19, 2025, unless the TikTok ban is halted.”

TikTok also announced plans to escalate the appeal to the Supreme Court, though it remains uncertain whether the nation’s highest court will hear the case. “As we have previously stated, we plan on taking this case to the Supreme Court, which has an established historical record of protecting Americans' right to free speech,” the company added.

If the appeal is approved and the ban is delayed, TikTok and ByteDance could gain more time to negotiate a potential sale or explore alternative solutions to address US security concerns. However, the upcoming presidential transition could change the course of action, as President-elect Trump, who takes office on January 20, 2025, might propose different remedies.

A complete ban would leave 170 million US users without access to TikTok. Some users might resort to using VPNs or accessing the platform through the web, though features would likely be limited compared to a dedicated app.

Do you think the government is justified in removing the app? Share your views in the comments below!

Via: Engadget Source: DC Court of Appeals

The best VPN services compared and tested

  Sponsored Editor's Choice              
  SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name SurfShark* CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy*
nextpit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.49 to $12.95 $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options*
Name SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing