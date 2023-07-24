Hot topics

Samsung Adds Built-in Google Cast Support for Its Galaxy Phones

Jade Bryan
Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets have long feature screencasting or wireless mirroring but through its proprietary Smart View tool. This limitation makes its devices only working with a few TV lines with Miracast, including Samsung smart TVs. It turns out that the Koreans may expand the compatibility of its built-in screen mirroring even supporting more televisions with Google Cast.

The feature has been spotted in a hidden labs section of Samsung's Smart View by Android Police. Although not yet publicly released, this is available for developers, but regular users can also activate this through a few steps.

However, it requires that the Galaxy phone is running on the latest One UI 5.1 or skinned version of Android 13 OS. Furthermore, It's unclear if what other models support this apart from the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if you're interested, you can follow the guide on how to enable Google Cast on your Samsung device below.

  1. Open quick settings from the dropdown menu.
  2. Look and choose Screen View.
  3. Tap the vertical three dots for more settings and select About Smart View.
  4. Tap the Smart View 10x times to activate its developer mode.
  5. Enter #00rtsp00 when prompted to type in a password.
  6. Toggle on the Google Cast.

Once you've enabled Google Cast from the developer's settings of Smart View, you can then try mirroring to a Chromecast or Google TV by simply going to the Smart View from your quick settings. Smart TVs with Google Cast should automatically appear from the menu, or you can manually connect to big screens.

It was not confirmed if this will be available by default on the upcoming Samsung One UI 5.1.1 or One UI 6.0 which is based on Android 14 OS. But given it's already included in the software build, it might not take long for the company to fully release the feature.

How do you connect your phone or tablet to your TV? Do you prefer wireless over wired? Tell us your thoughts on this.

Via: Android Police

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

