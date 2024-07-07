Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is anticipated to be made official next week, Samsung could also be readying a more premium and slimmer foldable that might be dubbed as Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' or 'Ultra.' There's now an update on when we could expect the handset to arrive as well as its distinguishable features compared to the standard model.

According to the Korean outlet The Elec, while citing industry sources, Samsung is set to begin the mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' by the last quarter of this year. This means that it's still on the cards that the foldable smartphone could be launched before the year closes.

At the same, suppliers only see the device to be in limited quantity, with around 400,000 to 500,000 units produced, although Samsung could expand the numbers later depending on several factors.

A thinner Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' with no S Pen support

The interesting part of the report details that the pricier Galaxy Z Fold 6 model will ditch support for the S Pen in order for it to bring a thinner and lighter footprint. Unfortunately, it's not specified what dimensions the device is going to carry, although it was mentioned that a significantly reduced thickness from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1 mm folded and 5.6 mm unfolded).

If Samsung wants to break records here, it should be able to beat the mark of Honor's Magic V2 (review) at 9.9 mm in folded state. However, new thinner butterfly foldable phones are even expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, Samsung's breaking its own record might be enough to impress many fans.

Honor's Magic V2 is thinner than ant current full-folding device as it only measures 9.9 mm on its side when folded. / © nextpit

In addition, the thinner build is said to result in wider displays in both internal and secondary. Particularly, this 'Slim' foldable should sport an 8-inch folding screen and 6.5-inch cover screen compared to Galaxy Z Fold 6's supposed 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch panels, respectively.

Apart from the lack of S Pen compatibility, it's unclear if there is any other compromise in achieving the thinner build of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' or 'Ultra,' such as if we will see Samsung downgrading the waterproofing on it.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you're going to pick between a thinner and more robust build on a foldable smartphone, what would it be? We're eager to hear your opinion.