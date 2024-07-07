Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' May Ditch S Pen to Achieve an Ultra-Thin Form
Read in other languages:
Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is anticipated to be made official next week, Samsung could also be readying a more premium and slimmer foldable that might be dubbed as Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' or 'Ultra.' There's now an update on when we could expect the handset to arrive as well as its distinguishable features compared to the standard model.
According to the Korean outlet The Elec, while citing industry sources, Samsung is set to begin the mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' by the last quarter of this year. This means that it's still on the cards that the foldable smartphone could be launched before the year closes.
At the same, suppliers only see the device to be in limited quantity, with around 400,000 to 500,000 units produced, although Samsung could expand the numbers later depending on several factors.
A thinner Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' with no S Pen support
The interesting part of the report details that the pricier Galaxy Z Fold 6 model will ditch support for the S Pen in order for it to bring a thinner and lighter footprint. Unfortunately, it's not specified what dimensions the device is going to carry, although it was mentioned that a significantly reduced thickness from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1 mm folded and 5.6 mm unfolded).
If Samsung wants to break records here, it should be able to beat the mark of Honor's Magic V2 (review) at 9.9 mm in folded state. However, new thinner butterfly foldable phones are even expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, Samsung's breaking its own record might be enough to impress many fans.
In addition, the thinner build is said to result in wider displays in both internal and secondary. Particularly, this 'Slim' foldable should sport an 8-inch folding screen and 6.5-inch cover screen compared to Galaxy Z Fold 6's supposed 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch panels, respectively.
Apart from the lack of S Pen compatibility, it's unclear if there is any other compromise in achieving the thinner build of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' or 'Ultra,' such as if we will see Samsung downgrading the waterproofing on it.
If you're going to pick between a thinner and more robust build on a foldable smartphone, what would it be? We're eager to hear your opinion.
Source: The Elec
Recommended editorial content
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.