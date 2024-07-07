Hot topics

Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' May Ditch S Pen to Achieve an Ultra-Thin Form

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Side Back
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is anticipated to be made official next week, Samsung could also be readying a more premium and slimmer foldable that might be dubbed as Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' or 'Ultra.' There's now an update on when we could expect the handset to arrive as well as its distinguishable features compared to the standard model.

According to the Korean outlet The Elec, while citing industry sources, Samsung is set to begin the mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' by the last quarter of this year. This means that it's still on the cards that the foldable smartphone could be launched before the year closes.

At the same, suppliers only see the device to be in limited quantity, with around 400,000 to 500,000 units produced, although Samsung could expand the numbers later depending on several factors.

A thinner Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' with no S Pen support

The interesting part of the report details that the pricier Galaxy Z Fold 6 model will ditch support for the S Pen in order for it to bring a thinner and lighter footprint. Unfortunately, it's not specified what dimensions the device is going to carry, although it was mentioned that a significantly reduced thickness from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1 mm folded and 5.6 mm unfolded).

If Samsung wants to break records here, it should be able to beat the mark of Honor's Magic V2 (review) at 9.9 mm in folded state. However, new thinner butterfly foldable phones are even expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, Samsung's breaking its own record might be enough to impress many fans.

Honor Magic V2
Honor's Magic V2 is thinner than ant current full-folding device as it only measures 9.9 mm on its side when folded. / © nextpit

In addition, the thinner build is said to result in wider displays in both internal and secondary. Particularly, this 'Slim' foldable should sport an 8-inch folding screen and 6.5-inch cover screen compared to Galaxy Z Fold 6's supposed 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch panels, respectively.

Apart from the lack of S Pen compatibility, it's unclear if there is any other compromise in achieving the thinner build of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' or 'Ultra,' such as if we will see Samsung downgrading the waterproofing on it.

If you're going to pick between a thinner and more robust build on a foldable smartphone, what would it be? We're eager to hear your opinion.

Source: The Elec

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing