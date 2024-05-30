With Samsung's next Unpacked happening in less than a couple of months, it seems there is no shortage of its upcoming foldable smartphones . Following the rumored price hike for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the premium foldable device's alleged live first picture has emerged, at least partially.

Over on X, prominent leaker Ice Universe has shared a live photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that shows the upper portion of the cover display. While little details can be gathered based on the material, it does confirm one major change that has been widely leaked and rumored, which is having a more angled look in a new aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's first live photo

What we can easily notice is how the right corner is boxier than in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review). The same can be said in the 6.3-inch cover display's two corners which are less round than before.

Although it's hard to distinguish, the new form looks to be wider, aligning with the rumor of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sporting a wider and shorter aspect ratio of 22:9. The overall boxier and wider shape is also more comparable to the OnePlus Open we've reviewed more than its predecessor.

Alleged Galaxy Z Fold 6 picture revealing the cover display with 21:9 aspect ratio and sharper angles / © X/u/IceUniverse

In addition, the bezels depicted appear to be modest rather than thinner as shown in third-party renders. The cutout for the front-facing camera is also present which has not gone any smaller, too. It's unknown if there is a planned upgrade for this shooter, though.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover display with 23.1:9 aspect ratio / © nextpit

Biggest changes in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Elsewhere, we can rely on in previous reports about the other features and specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Accordingly, the premium foldable is said to arrive with a lighter and more compact build despite the new form. This could be credited to the rumored titanium chassis similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review).

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could also feature a less obtrusive display crease in the inner folding which is a result of a new flexible panel dubbed as “Iron Flex.” Similar to the Galaxy S24 range, the foldable should enlist the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

As for the imaging, forecasts indicated there are no exciting upgrades for the existing rear shooters apart from the redesigned camera rings. But of course, we don't rule out that we will see Samsung eventually adopting the 200 MP sensor on its foldable line.

Samsung is expected to announce the official date of the summer Unpacked anytime soon, with the most plausible date happening on July 10. However, it might be possible that the Koreans will delay the event to July 24, which will be closer to the Olympic Games opening.

Are you eagerly anticipating the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6? Let us know in the comments.