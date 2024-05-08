Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 continues to leak extensively a couple of months ahead of the rumored launch in July. Among the major changes expected in the full-folding smartphone are a new wider ratio and flatter build, which are seemingly highlighted in a fresh leak.

Over on X, prolific leaker Ice Universe shared an image of the purported third-party film protector for the cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which confirms those rumored vital changes in the external screen and the Samsung device itself.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's wider ratio

Firstly, the protector depicts a wider cover display measured at 60.2 mm from side-to-side compared to the elongated panel in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) at 50.4 mm. Furthermore, it shows significantly thinner and uniform bezels around the flat display along with less round corners.

Alleged screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer display compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 / © Twitter/u/IceUniverse

It was also specified last month that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 carries an outer display in 22:9 ratio as opposed to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 23.1:9 ratio. With this, the new shape of Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely make the handling slightly unwieldy, but it should provide a more conventional smartphone experience with more content possibly fitted.

The wider cover display indicates that the device's main folding screen and overall form are adopting as well. This is supported in a separate render shared by the same source, revealing a near square form with sharper corners.

The inner screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 based in the new aspect ratio. / © Twitter/u/IceUniverse

Beyond the screen estates, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to bring flatter edges and sides that are comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). There was also a report it will utilize a titanium chassis similar to the brick flagship counterpart and with improved flex hinge. The redesigned exterior could also result in a lighter build for the premium foldable.

At the same time, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's internal will be headlined by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is said to be paired with unchanged 4400 mAh battery capacity and 25-watt charging rating.

Some consensus hinted Samsung will host the next Unpacked event on July 10, which is earlier than the 2023 schedule. The South Koreans are expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Watch 7 are likely to break cover as well.

Would you prefer the new form of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 over the Galaxy Z Fold 5? What other changes would you like to see from the foldable? Let's discuss it in the comment section.