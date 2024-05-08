Hot topics

Galaxy Z Fold 6's New Sharper and Wider Form Leaked

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 External Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

 

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 continues to leak extensively a couple of months ahead of the rumored launch in July. Among the major changes expected in the full-folding smartphone are a new wider ratio and flatter build, which are seemingly highlighted in a fresh leak.

Over on X, prolific leaker Ice Universe shared an image of the purported third-party film protector for the cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which confirms those rumored vital changes in the external screen and the Samsung device itself.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's wider ratio

Firstly, the protector depicts a wider cover display measured at 60.2 mm from side-to-side compared to the elongated panel in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) at 50.4 mm. Furthermore, it shows significantly thinner and uniform bezels around the flat display along with less round corners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Alleged screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer display compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 / © Twitter/u/IceUniverse

It was also specified last month that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 carries an outer display in 22:9 ratio as opposed to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 23.1:9 ratio. With this, the new shape of Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely make the handling slightly unwieldy, but it should provide a more conventional smartphone experience with more content possibly fitted.

The wider cover display indicates that the device's main folding screen and overall form are adopting as well. This is supported in a separate render shared by the same source, revealing a near square form with sharper corners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The inner screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 based in the new aspect ratio. / © Twitter/u/IceUniverse

Beyond the screen estates, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to bring flatter edges and sides that are comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). There was also a report it will utilize a titanium chassis similar to the brick flagship counterpart and with improved flex hinge. The redesigned exterior could also result in a lighter build for the premium foldable.

At the same time, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's internal will be headlined by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is said to be paired with unchanged 4400 mAh battery capacity and 25-watt charging rating.

Some consensus hinted Samsung will host the next Unpacked event on July 10, which is earlier than the 2023 schedule. The South Koreans are expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Watch 7 are likely to break cover as well.

Would you prefer the new form of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 over the Galaxy Z Fold 5? What other changes would you like to see from the foldable? Let's discuss it in the comment section.

Source: Ice Universe on X, Ice Universe on X

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing