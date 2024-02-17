Monster Sensor: Samsung to Equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 With a 200 MP Camera
Read in other languages:
Foldable smartphones have not always featured the greatest camera setup because of how manufacturers have prioritized keeping them light and thin. But with recent models like the OnePlus Open (review), we're starting to see the trend of flagship-grade sensors built into these devices. A new rumor speculates Samsung may step up the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera by equipping it with a humongous 200 MP sensor.
- Take part in our blind camera test: Best foldable camera phones compared
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 possible camera upgrade
Based on the information shared by frequent leaker Tech Reve on X, there's now a talk within the industry that Samsung is planning to adopt a 200 MP camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This would be a notable upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 5's (review) 50 MP main camera, which hasn't changed since the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
As with the details, the module is said to be the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review), which is a Samsung ISOCELL HP2X sensor measured with a 1/1.3-inch area and 0.6 µm pixel size. It should likely be complemented by an f/1.7 aperture and primarily support pixel binning to deliver clearer shots at lower megapixel numbers.
For what we know, this is the first time we heard such a rumor, so it's recommended to take this lightly. However, there is quite a fair weight supporting the move of Samsung to use a larger camera sensor on its upcoming book-folding device.
Why a better Galaxy Z Fold camera is long overdue
Firstly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 50 MP camera that has been used on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Hence, it makes sense if the South Koreans will eventually bring a major camera improvement to the device. Of course, another possibility is that Samsung may debut a revised sensor with the same 50 MP resolution, but just with a bigger sensor and pixel size along with an optimized processing.
- Don't miss: Best Samsung smartphones you can buy today
The leaker added that Samsung opting for a bigger camera sensor would eventually ditch the company's plans to use a larger battery capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Rather, the added bulk of weight from the bigger sensor will be compensated by keeping the same cell size.
Beyond the camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to come in a wider and slightly shorter ratio that would put it on level with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's boxy shape when unfolded. It was also tipped using a tougher display called “IronFlex” to enable a more durable build. On the other hand, the internals will obviously see the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship SoC taking the helm.
What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 featuring a 200 MP camera? Would this be an overkill setup? We'd like to hear your opinion.
Source: X/u/TechReve
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.