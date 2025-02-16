If you're looking to buy your first Android or Galaxysmartwatch without breaking the bank, today might be the perfect time to take the plunge. One of the best budget-friendly options is Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE, which is currently on sale at major retailers for up to 23% off.

For example, Amazon has the black Bluetooth model for $154 after a $45 discount (originally $199). Other color variants are also available for $159 after a $40 price cut. Meanwhile, the LTE model has received the same $40 discount, bringing it down to $209 from its original price of $249.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Why You Should Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is essentially a reborn Galaxy Watch 4, featuring the same design and specs but with a few notable upgrades.

On the outside, it now comes with sturdier sapphire glass protection for its 1.2-inch AMOLED display, making it more resistant to scratches. Additionally, Samsung has introduced refreshed color options, including gold with a pink strap, silver with blue, and black with black. The smartwatch also boasts 5 ATM / IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability certification, making it suitable for various conditions.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch FE adds a temperature sensor, which is particularly useful for skin temperature tracking and enhanced menstrual cycle accuracy for women. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset, featuring a dual-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. Thanks to the optimized One UI 5 Watch (based on Wear OS 5), the smartwatch delivers smooth performance for everyday use.

For health and fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch FE offers continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracking, sleep analysis, and stress monitoring. More importantly, it includes ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality, a feature that sets it apart from many other budget smartwatches. For active users, the watch also supports heart rate zones, running analysis, and activity tracking.

Powering the device is a 247 mAh battery, which provides up to two days of battery life in smart mode. If you enable power saver mode, you can extend usage further, though some core features will be disabled.

With its discounted price, does the Galaxy Watch FE seem like a good deal to you? Are you planning to get one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!