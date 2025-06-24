Zepp has now globally launched the Amazfit Balance 2, the successor to the popular Amazfit Balance from last year. This next-generation smartwatch continues to keep some core traits of the original Balance but offers more robust features and build. However, it's pricier than before, which blurs the line between it and the ultra-rugged T-Rex 3.

The Amazfit Balance 2 was first introduced in China in May 2025, so its global arrival isn't a big surprise, although it's quite a short gap from its predecessor. The company seems to be capitalizing on the popularity of the Amazfit Balance (review) by quickly bringing a follow-up to market.

What Changed in Amazfit Balance 2?

The company is beefing up the Amazfit Balance 2 with a bolder look and sturdier build, while maintaining the same large watch format. It's constructed with an aluminum chassis and offers a tougher military-grade rating. However, it is slightly heavier at 42 grams and thicker at 12.3mm, and comes in a 47mm case size. It also supports a higher 10 ATM rating, making it suitable for moderate scuba and diving activities.

This tougher stance extends to the firmer, textured buttons and edgier, more geometric lugs. However, the front retains a familiar flat 1.5-inch AMOLED display, which is significantly brighter than the first Balance, peaking at 2,000 nits (up from 1500 nits). This display is protected by sapphire crystal, a step up from the tempered glass used previously.

Zepp's new Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch offers a more rugged build, brighter display, bigger battery, and a new sensor. / © Zepp Health

Zepp is also giving the smartwatch a notable internal upgrade. There are now dual-integrated speakers, which should be more powerful. There's also a larger onboard 32 GB storage along with a bigger 658 mAh battery capacity. This is rated to last up to 21 days with typical usage, or up to 7 days longer than the original Balance's 14-day typical usage.

The Amazfit Balance 2 features the latest BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor, offering more precise tracking, including full support of HRV. However, this model drops the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor for measuring body composition, which was present in the original Balance, and something users should consider before upgrading.

More Active and Extreme Workouts Added

The company is powering the Amazfit Balance 2 with a newer and faster processor, while the watch boots on Zepp OS 5 out of the box. In addition to over 170 sports modes, it now integrates HYROX modes, full scuba diving support, and downloadable maps for 40,000 golf courses. Furthermore, there's NFC for contactless payment and dual-band GPS.

The Amazfit Balance 2 is priced at $299 (€299), which is $70 more than the original Balance, and is available for pre-order starting today. It's available in a single finish, although there are options to pair it with different strap styles.

What do you think of these changes and upgrades in the Amazfit Balance 2? Do you prefer the rugged enhancements? Tell us your answers in the comments.