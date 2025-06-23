Meta is expected to introduce the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses this year. However, before we see the successor, they have announced a new range of smart frames partnered with Oakley, with the Oakley Meta HSTN as the first entry. These new $399 smart glasses offer upgraded specifications designed for more active users and athletes.

The "performance AI glasses" are based on Oakley's regular HSTN glasses, which are pronounced "HOW-stuhn." Meta first teased the collaboration earlier this month, although the expansion has been hinted at in reports.

The Oakley Meta HSTN shares some design elements with its non-smart counterparts, like Prizm and Prizm Polarized lenses. However, you get thicker temples along with a thicker frame and bridge to house several electronic components. They do look a little bulkier when compared to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses (review) and feature IPX4 water resistance.

How Are the Oakley Meta Glasses Different from the Ray-Ban Meta?

Aside from appearing more sport-resistant, there's a reason Oakley smart glasses look bigger. Firstly, they have a new 12 MP camera placed next to the left lens that can shoot 3K video, which is a notable step up from the 1080p resolution of the Ray-Ban glasses. This should also translate to crisper and more detailed photos. The opposite side of the lens has a privacy LED that lights up when you're recording.

Meta's new Oakley glasses come with open-ear speakers that they call "powerful" enough to allow you to hear in open areas while doing activities. There are also five microphones to pick up your voice for calls and commands.

The Oakley Meta HSTN also features longer battery life, which Meta rates to last 8 hours in typical use, double what you can squeeze out from the Ray-Ban glasses. You can stretch it to 48 hours combined with the charging case, which supports quick charging, refilling the glasses from 0 to 50% in just 20 minutes.

Besides the usual recorder capabilities, Meta touts that the Meta AI in Oakley glasses offers wider contextual awareness, adapting to a broader range of user scenarios. For instance, you can ask about the current wind speed to gauge your golf swings.

When Can You Buy the Oakley Meta HSTN?

Meta is initially shipping the posher $499 Limited Edition of the Oakley Meta HSTN, with pre-orders starting on July 11 in major countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK. It will be available in Black, Desert, and Brown, with options for transition lenses. There is no specific launch date for the standard versions, but they are expected to ship later in the summer.

Would you like to see upgraded Ray-Ban Meta glasses with the same capabilities as the Oakley Meta HSTN? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.