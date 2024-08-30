Hot topics

If you didn't take advantage of the Galaxy Watch 7 presales, then now might be a better time. The latest Samsung smartwatch has received its first discount on Amazon bringing it down to $279 from $299. This is a modest saving valued at $20, but still a rare one considering the smartwatch has just been in the market for a month.

You can also save if you get the smartwatch set with a $40 Amazon Gift Card that is currently listed for $299. This Galaxy Watch 7 bundle applies to both green and cream colorways.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is worth it

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 7 with more meaningful upgrades coming from its predecessor. Primarily, it features a new and improved biometric sensor that offers more accurate health and fitness metrics tracking. There are AI-powered insights and a vital sleep apnea detection feature as well, with the latter helping you diagnose serious illnesses that are not possible with the previous sensor.

Apart from the new additions, the Galaxy Watch 7 enjoys an already-expansive suite of tracking tools such as blood pressure level monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, and a new Energy Score, among others. It has a long list of supported workout modes with automatic start/pause for some exercises.

Samsung Watch 7, Samsung Watch Ultra in detail
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra have a new biometric sensor, providing more accurate readings. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch 7 is powered by a speedier and more efficient Exynos W1000 processor. This brings a more stable experience, which can be noticed when running apps or regularly interacting on the watch. You can also take advantage of gesture-based controls like double pinch and shake-to-dismiss.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 has a tougher armor aluminum casing, which should add a piece of mind for accidental bumps and drops. Additionally, it also boasts a 5 ATM waterproofing and a MIL-STD-810H certification, meaning you can bring it to most swimming and outdoor activities without worrying about failing.

Do you think that these new features on the Galaxy Watch 7 are convincing? Let us know in the comments.

