With Samsung giving the new Galaxy Watch 7 a more efficient processor, you can expect to get a more solid battery life over its predecessor. However, the experience of first-hand users seem to contradict that as some of them reporting of drastic battery drain. Apparently, Samsung has acknowledged that the battery issue does exist and pledged to release a fix soon.

Since the new wave of Galaxy smartwatches started to hit the scene since last week, numerous complaint have surfaced over Reddit, X, and Samsung's community forums on the unusual battery life drop particularly with the Galaxy Watch 7.

There were cases that their Galaxy Watch 7's battery life dropped from a full charge in the morning down to a single digit in the evening. A few users also complained that leaving their smartwatch battery charge 100 percent refilled before sleep and only to find that the battery level is almost depleted when they wake up.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 sports the same battery capacity as the Watch 6, but runs on a more efficient Exynos W1000 chipset / © nextpit

As confirmed by a Samsung representative on the South Korean community forum (via Android Police), they've identified of a software bug currently causing the excessive battery drain on the Galaxy Watch 7. Additionally, they are promising to ship a software update for the Galaxy Watch model to address the glitch.

What is the temporary fix to the Galaxy Watch 7 battery woes?

There is no exact date when the update will be released, though. However, there are several affected users have taken some measures in temporary solving the problem, with some proven to be effective. For instance, completely factoring reset the Galaxy Watch 7 worked for some users while others suggested disabling Google's assistant and always-on display mode.

Even so, some recommended having their affected Galaxy Watch 7 replaced from the Samsung stores or retailers they've purchased the unit.

The issue seems to only impact a number of users rather than being widespread and notably isolated to the Galaxy Watch 7 and not to the Galaxy Ultra (review). As on our Galaxy Watch 7 review unit, we haven't noticed any unusual battery drop, but we're definitely looking for any clues as we prepare to publish our full review.

Are you rocking a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7? How is its battery life so far? Let us know your experience in the comments.