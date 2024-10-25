Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is cheaper than the latest Galaxy Watch, but it can still cost a couple of Benjamin. Fortunately, a sale on Best Buy and Amazon has now dropped last year's Galaxy smartwatch in 40 mm variant back to its best price of $169, down by a huge $130 or 43 percent from the original launch price of $299.

There's a comparable discount on the larger 44 mm option of the Galaxy Watch 6, which has fallen to $189 from $329, even netting you a slightly bigger saving of $140.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Save up to $140 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 from Best Buy and Amazon.

Why you should pick the Galaxy Watch 6 over the Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) in September last year and gave it modest changes and upgrades. These include a wider circular AMOLED display in the same sleek aluminum build as the Galaxy Watch 5. It's even thinner than the current Galaxy Watch model, making it more comfortable to wear for extended time or in sleep.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger AMOLED display with extra heft. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch 6's chipset received a speed bump, offering a higher clock speed. Paired with 2 GB of RAM, the setup performs fantastic in demanding settings from launching and switching apps to starting a tracking activity. We also liked that it has a larger battery capacity of 425 mAh (40 mm) and can be charged through reverse wireless charging, which the Galaxy Watch 7 has sort of dropped.

You can also find the Galaxy Watch 6 to be a reliable device for tracking health and fitness metrics and it offers a wide of tools, including blood pressure level monitoring, ECG, continuous heart rate, and temperature sensing, among others. With the One UI 6 Watch update, it is also getting support for custom workouts, a new Double Pinch gesture, and a set of fresh watch faces.

So if you're not in spending a good chunk of money on the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a solid option. Are you buying it for this price? Tell us your plans.