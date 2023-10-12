Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke gets a Rare $50 Price Cut After Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day has already ended, but you don't need to be concerned if you have missed it as some worthy deals are still regularly discounted, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke edition. Amazon now has the latest Wear OS smartwatch up to 15 percent off, which is a $50 reduction across all sizes.

The cheapest Galaxy Watch entry is the 40 mm size with a combination of graphite case and mint band that steeply dropped from the regular listing of $299 to $249, which makes it cheaper than the basic. Likewise, the 44 mm option with a sport band starts at $279 after the same $50 reduction is applied, though you can have it with the Milanese band for $329.

Both the 43 mm and 47 mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Bespoke with rotating bezels are on sale too. The smaller variant in silver and blue is at an all-time low price of $369 while the more premium 47 mm with black case and hybrid brown camel bracelet can be had for $50 less at $399.

Why you shouldn't miss this Bespoke Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offer

While we haven't published our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review yet, our colleague Benjamin gave the regular Galaxy Watch 6 a solid score of 4/5 with the only major nick on the exclusive pairing features to Galaxy smartphones. Other than that, the Galaxy Watch 6 is considered an ultimate refinement from its predecessor and recommended upgrade from older generations.

The watch's front is helmed by a round display that now has a thinner bezel, resulting in a slightly bigger viewing estate. The bright and touch display is covered by a sapphire glass and armored aluminum frame while the overall build is certified with military-grade and IP68 protections.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (left) is clearly bulkier than the “normal” Galaxy Watch 6 (right). / © nextpit

It's under the hood that most of the upgrades are significant. For instance, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are equipped with a faster and more efficient Exynos W930 processor. This is paired with a larger 2 GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage. There are also bigger batteries in all models along with slightly optimized wired charging.

