Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Fantastic Buy with a 34% Discount

While Samsung's newer Galaxy Watch 6 gets discounted occasionally, the previous Galaxy Watch 5 Pro continues to be a popular smartwatch choice for many due to the comparable features but in a cheaper package. If you intend to snag one, the smartwatch is now back to its near-record low price on major retailers, netting you up to $151 of savings.

On Amazon, the deal covers the GPS model which has the price listed down to $298 from $449. Meanwhile, Best Buy offers the LTE-ready of the same color black variant at $349, which is also $150 less than the usual price of $499.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a better buy than the Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 (review) is considerably a refinement rather than a complete upgrade from its Galaxy Watch predecessor. Hence, buying the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review) would be a logical choice, for many good reasons.

First off, the Watch 5 Pro does offer longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, lasting a couple of days in smartwatch mode and about a week longer with the battery-saver mode enabled. Plus, charging ratings on both are similar with wireless charging support at 10 watts. You can also read the top Galaxy Watch battery life tips here.

Samsung accommodates a 590 mAh battery in the bulky casing. By the way, the watch also supports wireless charging. / © nextpit

Besides the rotating bezel, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro looks to be identical to the Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) as well. Even so, both get the same rugged and military-graded build, but the former is made of a more premium titanium frame compared to the stainless steel on the latter.

There is also no massive difference in terms of performance despite the Galaxy Watch 6 being equipped with a newer processor. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains a solid performer and works fluidly and as fast as its pricier counterpart. While in tracking, the features are unchanged too, with blood pressure level, ECG, and skin temperature reading, among others.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro look to be a compelling buy at this rate? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.