Buy the Galaxy Tab S9 and Get a Free Leather Keyboard Worth $160

If you haven't ordered the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 or Tab S9+ tablet yet, Amazon is still running a deal that bundles the Book Cover Keyboard Slim accessory valued at $160 for free. Here's until you can take advantage of this Galaxy tablet offer.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is already available in stores, Amazon's exclusive promotion will run until August 27th, so you still get a few days to take this offer. Alternatively, the same leather keyboard bundle can be had if you buy any of the Galaxy Tab S9 models from the Samsung store.

To make the deal even more worthy, both the beige and graphite colorways of the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+ are available with this deal. At the same time, these savings apply to the Wi-Fi variants of either size.

Why you won't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Plus)

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 (comparison) is an ultimate refinement of the Galaxy Tab S8 duo. Particularly, the smaller tablet model received major improvements. It now has an AMOLED screen, which is a big jump from the LCD panel of its predecessor, and a thinner profile. In addition, the battery of the slate also received a boost to 8400 mAh from 8000 mAh capacity.

As for both Galaxy Tab S9 models, the slates now boast IP68 dust and water resistance rating, giving the pair protection from fine debris and the ability to be dipped in a pool if you intend to bring them. Samsung also retained the support for the S Pen stylus that still comes free with the tablet alongside AKG speakers and a 13 MP main camera (dual rear camera setup on the Plus).

Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. / © nextpit

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the entire Galaxy Tab S9 line. This silicon notably brings significant improvement in processor and graphics over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In addition, the higher efficiency of the chip aids in extending the battery life of the Galaxy Tab S9, which is useful for binge-watching with mixed gaming and browsing uses.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comments if you want to see more tablet deals, perhaps including Apple's iPad and iPad Pro.