Samsung's Cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Pictures and Specs Leaked

Samsung is confirmed to hold its next Unpacked event on July 26. It is expected that the premium Galaxy Tab S9 trio will be announced along with the next-gen foldable phones . But recent leaks indicate there are two cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition models joining the company's Galaxy tablet lineup , which is now supported by newly published pictures.

The materials were shared by well-known leaker OnLeaks (via Wolfoftablet). Evidently, it only shows the cellular Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and not the standard FE variant. While both are expected to share a design with the flagship Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features an extra rear camera and possibly a larger display. However, it's unknown if the panel is getting an upgrade to AMOLED.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus shared the minimalist design with the Tab S9. / © OnLeaks / WolfofTablet

The findings also reveal of an elongated glass provision at the back of the slate. This means that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could support magnetic charging and attachment for the S Pen, but whether the active stylus will be bundled free or not remains a mystery.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ render shows a glass provision on the back, which may hold and charge the S Pen. / © OnLeaks / WolfofTablet

When it comes to other features, the processor is tipped to be helmed by an Exynos 1380, which is the same silicon on the Galaxy A54 we reviewed. Compared to the Snapdragon 778 on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (review), the new chip delivers significantly faster performance. Additionally, this is mated to 8 GB of RAM. Furthermore, the tablet sports a fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and a smart connect for keyboard accessories.

The downgraded specs suggest the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will launch with cheaper price tags than the regular Tab S9. However, there are no words yet on the actual of these slabs. For reference, the Wi-Fi Tab S7 FE was priced at $529 in 2021. At the same time, both should run on OneUI 5.1.1 which is based on Android 13 OS.

How much do you think Samsung should price its mid-tier Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets? Does positioning the slates above $500 makes them expensive? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.