Galaxy Tab S9 FE Bundle: Your Chance to Save 15% Now!

Samsung has always been making the best Android tablets , including those budget-oriented options like the new and waterproof Galaxy Tab S9 FE . If you're looking to take advantage of the early launch deal, Amazon and Best Buy now have the bundle offered for up to 15 percent off.

The sale is for the Wi-Fi models of Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+. Particularly, the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE paired with a Smart Cover Book folio case that usually costs $529 in base model is now down to $449 ($80 off), which is the same price as the tablet-only listing.

You can also get the Plus version with the same first-party Samsung case at $599 from $699. This translates to a slightly bigger saving of $90 in addition to some better features that you will get from this larger model.

Why you should buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Plus)

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are Samsung's budget tablet versions of the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 (comparison). They gave the FE tablets muted specs but kept most of the essentials, like IP68 dust and water resistance and S Pen support, which is included in the box, making the Tab S9 FE tablets compelling purchases at cheaper prices.

While you will not get the greatest display, the Galaxy Tab S9 still features a high-resolution 10.9-inch or 12.4-inch IPS LCD screen encased in a sleek aluminum build. There are AKG-tuned stereo speakers to complement either panel as well as large battery capacities that provide robust battery life on the slabs. Plus, charging speed is also improved on the Tab S9 FE.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Plus) is made of aluminum chassis and gets an IP68 water-resistance rating and S Pen compatibility. / © nextpit

The two tablets are powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 which is a similar chip that is found on the Galaxy A54 (review). This silicon's processor provides ample horses for demanding tasks and the GPU should handle most graphics intensive game titles. You also shouldn't worry about filling up the storage as there is a dedicated slot for a microSD card.

The cameras on the slabs are helmed by an 8 MP primary shooter that records 4K video. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets an extra ultrawide snapper at the back. On the other hand, the 12 MP selfie camera produces more than decent image quality in ultrawide view, and which is essential for video conference calls.

What are features are looking to testing most on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Tab S9 FE+? Shoot us your answers in the comments and if you would like to see more Samsung deals.