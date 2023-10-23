Hot topics

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Bundle: Your Chance to Save 15% Now!

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal best price tablet S Pen
© nextpit

Samsung has always been making the best Android tablets, including those budget-oriented options like the new and waterproof Galaxy Tab S9 FE. If you're looking to take advantage of the early launch deal, Amazon and Best Buy now have the bundle offered for up to 15 percent off.

The sale is for the Wi-Fi models of Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+. Particularly, the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE paired with a Smart Cover Book folio case that usually costs $529 in base model is now down to $449 ($80 off), which is the same price as the tablet-only listing.

You can also get the Plus version with the same first-party Samsung case at $599 from $699. This translates to a slightly bigger saving of $90 in addition to some better features that you will get from this larger model.

Why you should buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Plus)

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are Samsung's budget tablet versions of the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 (comparison). They gave the FE tablets muted specs but kept most of the essentials, like IP68 dust and water resistance and S Pen support, which is included in the box, making the Tab S9 FE tablets compelling purchases at cheaper prices.

While you will not get the greatest display, the Galaxy Tab S9 still features a high-resolution 10.9-inch or 12.4-inch IPS LCD screen encased in a sleek aluminum build. There are AKG-tuned stereo speakers to complement either panel as well as large battery capacities that provide robust battery life on the slabs. Plus, charging speed is also improved on the Tab S9 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Plus) is made of aluminum chassis and gets an IP68 water-resistance rating and S Pen compatibility. / © nextpit

The two tablets are powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 which is a similar chip that is found on the Galaxy A54 (review). This silicon's processor provides ample horses for demanding tasks and the GPU should handle most graphics intensive game titles. You also shouldn't worry about filling up the storage as there is a dedicated slot for a microSD card.

The cameras on the slabs are helmed by an 8 MP primary shooter that records 4K video. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets an extra ultrawide snapper at the back. On the other hand, the 12 MP selfie camera produces more than decent image quality in ultrawide view, and which is essential for video conference calls.

What are features are looking to testing most on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Tab S9 FE+? Shoot us your answers in the comments and if you would like to see more Samsung deals.

Next articleNext article

The best Samsung Galaxy phones compared

  Best flagship Best all-rounder Best foldable Best compact foldable Best midrange model Best budget model
Device
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy A54
Samsung Galaxy A34
Image
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy A54
Samsung Galaxy A34
Rating
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Samsung Galaxy A54 review
Samsung Galaxy A34 review
Check offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing