Galaxy S25 Ultra Might Adopt a Clever Camera Zoom Trick

Samsung's flagship smartphones, especially the Ultra model, are known for their versatile and extended zoom capabilities. It started to change when the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) arrived with a lower zoom level. Now, a new rumor is even indicating that the Koreans are dropping out a notable sensor from next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with one less camera

According to the information shared by leaker Sperandio4Tech on X, Samsung is reportedly testing the Galaxy S25 Ultra without a 3x telephoto camera. This leaves the future rear module setup consisted by a main wide camera, which is said to be unchanged, along with a familiar ultrawide and a new periscope telephoto.

The removal of the dated 3x telephoto is said to be replaced by the 200 MP main camera that will support capturing photos at 3x zoom by relying on the in-crop sensor zooming instead of having an equivalent actual lens. To compensate for the losses in details, it was further described that the primary shooter will get improved image processing.

It also appears that Samsung is copying some methods already utilized in its mid-range camera phones and by the other brands like Apple in its iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 14, although at a lower zoom level.

The 10x telephoto lens in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been replaced by a 5x telephoto lens.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra dispenses with the second 10x telephoto lens and uses a 5x lens instead. / © nextpit

At the same time, the new periscope is said to offer variable zoom levels at two steps of 4x to 5x and 6x to 7x. The latter will be a notable upgrade from the existing periscope camera of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a fixed 5x zoom. Meanwhile, the 12 MP ultrawide is believed to be unchanged.

It's unclear if these cameras will make it to the final model of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Likewise, this is the first time we've heard of such details coming from a leaker with a mixed track record so consider this a with a pinch of salt.

Nonetheless, with Samsung simplifying the camera module in the Galaxy S25 Ultra sounds a logical step moving forward than overwhelming users with a number of sensors. And with a less camera, it could translate for the device sporting a refresh look on its back.

If you're going to pick which snappers to utilize in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which setup would you choose? Let us hear your opinion.

Source: ISAQUES81 on X

