Rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Prices Could Be a Great Treat for Fans

Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series at the end of January next year. With just over a month to go, it's no surprise that leaks are ramping up as we approach the anticipated launch date. One of the latest leaks centers on the Galaxy flagship smartphones' pricing, bringing potentially good news for fans.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Pricing in Europe

According to retailer pricing information obtained by Winfuture, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly cost the same as their Galaxy S24 (review) counterparts in most European countries.

For instance, the base model of the Galaxy S25 is expected to cost €899, while the 256 GB storage variant will retail for €959. Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S25+ will start at €1,149 for the 256 GB model and €1,269 for the 512 GB option. It remains unclear whether these standard models will receive RAM upgrades.

As for the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, the 256 GB variant is speculated to be priced at €1,449. On the other hand, the other Ultra variants, which reportedly feature 16 GB of RAM, are expected to cost €1,569 for the 512 GB version and €1,809 for the 1 TB option.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Pricing in the USA and Other Markets

Pricing outside Europe appears to be more uncertain. In the US, there have been no reports of price increases, meaning we could see the Galaxy S25 priced at $799, the Galaxy S25+ at $999, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at $1,199, similar to previous models. However, given that the Galaxy S24 launched with higher prices, there’s still a possibility of a price hike.

The situation looks different in Samsung's home market of South Korea, where reports suggest price increases across the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. However, exact figures remain unknown.

If Samsung manages to maintain last year’s pricing in key regions despite the reported higher production costs compared to last year's models, it could be a bold and consumer-friendly move.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Changes

Meanwhile, dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced online, shared by reputable leaker Roland Quandt. The images reveal notable design changes, including rounder corners and a uniform flat frame, which are consistent with earlier renders.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units show round-off corners while it retains most of the components' layout on the exterior. / © bluesky/u/rquandt

Compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S25 Ultra will reportedly abandon its elliptical top and bottom sections while keeping familiar component placements, from camera modules to button configurations.

According to leaks, the Galaxy S25 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and run on One UI 7 based on Android 15. While the standard models may not see major camera upgrades, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature new 50 MP telephoto and ultrawide sensors, enhancing its photography capabilities.

What do you think about the rumored Galaxy S25 prices? Are you considering upgrading? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Winfuture, Roland Quandt on Blue Sky, Yonhap

