Samsung's Galaxy S25 Outdated Camera May Surprise Megapixel Freaks

Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S23 (review) debuted with an updated 50 MP sensor that helms the rear triple camera of the device. Despite having a smaller resolution compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200 MP, the camera is proven to be a solid shooter. It was earlier reported the upcoming Galaxy S24 is using the same sensor, but a fresh rumor even suggests this will be carried over to the 2025 Galaxy S25.

An old camera on the base Samsung Galaxy S25

The same leaker that reported of Galaxy S24 and S24+ featuring a familiar 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN3 sensor next month is now dismissing its earlier claim about the Galaxy S25 (Plus) sporting a Sony-made IMX sensor. Instead, Tech Reve published a new X post that states the base models of Galaxy S25 equipped with a 50 MP camera similar to currently installed on Galaxy S23.

If this materializes, it will make the sensor notably quite dated considering most competitor's flagship camera phones are getting generational camera upgrades between a year or two. For instance, the Apple iPhones always get newer imaging sensors every year, either by having improved sensitivity or larger sensor area despite with unchanged resolution on the non-pro models.

Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung's Galaxy S24 and S24+ are said to feature an updated design but with an unchanged triple camera system. / © On Leaks / Smart Prix

Similarly, Google's Pixel 8 (review) has the same imaging setup with a 50 MP primary camera as the Pixel 7. However, this is a different version with better light absorption and support for macro shooting over the Pixel 7's 50 MP.

At the same time, the move would likely widen the hardware gap between Samsung's non-ultra and Ultra Galaxy S range, further making the best features such as the 200 MP camera exclusive to the priciest Galaxy model.

However, having the same sensor might not be an entirely bad thing. Samsung could still introduce enhanced image processing through AI and software eventually. Even so, a different optics and colorimetry that go with the sensor to deliver better photos and videos is also possible like what's utilized on the OnePlus Open (review) via Hasselblad.

In addition, there's still a year away from the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. Hence, some changes might still happen along the way. Nonetheless, we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt until more solid evidence starts to emerge.

Nevertheless, what are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 bringing less exciting camera upgrades? Tell us your opinion in the comments.

Source: X/u/Tech_Reve

