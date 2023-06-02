Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get Upgraded 5X Zoom Camera

Samsung introduced the 10 MP telephoto sensor with 3x loss less zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and has been carried over to the Galaxy S23 Ultra . A new report is forecasting that the South Korean tech giant will ditch the dated sensor in favor of a new one with upgraded zoom capabilities while mated to the wide, ultrawide, and periscope cameras.

Samsung is upgrading the telephoto snapper on next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra to a new sensor with a 5x optical zoom, which is a step up from the current optics with 3x zoom. This information was shared by the Dutch outlet, GalaxyClub, citing its unnamed sources. The publication didn't specify further details about the camera, but it is safe to say this has a bigger megapixel count to accommodate the extended zoom level.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) camera specifications

For reference, the current 10 MP on the Galaxy S23 trio (review) allows 3x magnification. In the case of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung may opt for 12 MP at the minimum, similarly found on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's periscope shooter. But we don't rule out a much bigger sensor such as a 48 MP.

At once, there are no words whether the 5x telephoto will be shared between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus considering the vanilla models mirror the same camera module as the Ultra variant except for the periscope. However, it was speculated that the 200 MP wide sensor may find its way to these non-ultra camera phones by next year.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra all share the 10 MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. / © NextPit

As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it should keep the remaining snappers from the quad-camera setup such as the 200 MP main, 10 MP periscope with 10x zoom, and the 12 MP ultrawide on top of the new telephoto

Outside this news, details surrounding the entire Galaxy S24 series are scarce. Based on the yearly schedule, Samsung could announce the lineup between at the end of January to early February next year. Before that, the firm plans to hold its second Unpacked event in July where it is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 along with the premium Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Order the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 from Amazon. To device database

Do you think it is necessary for Samsung to use a telephoto and periscope on the Ultra at the same time? Tell us your suggestions, we'd like to hear your thoughts.