Samsung Galaxy S24's AI Features Might Come as a Paid Service

NextPit samsung galaxy s23 hands on cmd7
© nextpit
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

With the iPhone 15 (review) already dominating the premium smartphone podium, Samsung might need more than good hardware with the Galaxy S24 to counter Apple's dominance. This is why they are rumored to bring promising software features like the use of AI to their upcoming flagships. However, it appears that this addition might come for an extra price.

It was earlier reported that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra could debut with on-device generative AI features such as text-to-image creation and complex voice command input, among others. This is enabled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that carries heavy machine learning capabilities. The Exynos 2400 chip powering some other regional device variants is also said to have comparable AI computing power.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), frequent leaker Tech_Reve speculates that Samsung could be planning to launch AI features on the Galaxy S24 behind a paywall. If to materialize, that means that the function will only be accessible for paying subscribers and not with regular Galaxy S24 users.

More functions exclusive for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

As for the authenticity of the claim, there is no current other information to support it. However, we can reference that Google is currently limiting some generative AI skills on the Pixel 8 Pro (review) and not with the other Pixel models. Furthermore, the search giant is also using the cloud and internet to process the data instead of on-device processing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra render highlighting the camera module
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra render shows an advanced camera module. / © On Leaks

It is possible that the on-device generation on the Galaxy S24 might be a key advantage on why the Koreans are banking on subscription-based AI service. But again, this seems to be a counterproductive move on Samsung's part. Alternatively, Samsung could make the AI features exclusive with its top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model mirroring Google's strategy.

Apart from the use of AI, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is tipped to boast flat sides with the Ultra taking advantage of titanium frame. There are also updated cameras and 2-way satellite messaging for the trio along with larger batteries on the standard Galaxy S24 models.

Do you expect that generative AI will be a notable addition to the Galaxy S24? Are you willing to pay to use it? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.

Via: X/u/TechReve

