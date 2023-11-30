Samsung's Galaxy S24 Could Receive A Gaming Boost via New LLW RAM

Samsung's Galaxy S24 is expected to bring a bunch of AI capabilities, which will be delivered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC . In addition to the chipset, Samsung could also tap into its newly developed DRAM technology to enhance the AI as well as gaming experience in its upcoming flagship smartphones .

The semiconductor division of the South Korean tech giant recently shared more details about its “special type” of DRAM known as Low Latency Wide IO, or LLW. Samsung first announced the technology at its Tech Day convention in January this year. The latest update indicated the company is close to launching its first products equipped with LLW DRAM.

What are the advantages of Samsung's LLW DRAM?

It was described that LLW DRAM has notable advantages over current and conventional DRAM solutions in mobile applications. For instance, the new DRAM has upgraded bandwidth and latency limits (lower is faster) in addition to more efficient processing.

Additionally, it was shown in the clip that LLW DRAM is a standalone memory component installed along with the processor and is different from the main DRAM. The layout of the hybrid memory unit appears to vary depending on the device type.

Samsung's LLW or Low Latency Wide IO DRAM type / © Samsung Semiconductor

In terms of actual use, LLW DRAM can be used in a wide range of form factors like smartphones, gaming console controllers, and laptops. For phones, LLW could improve AI and gaming functions by performing more real-time processes with less delay. Hence, there are chances the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra could debut with such technology.

Currently, Samsung's Galaxy S24 trio is reported to include brand-new machine learning features such as an on-board generative AI tool. There is also a promising uplift to the graphics performance via the high-end Qualcomm chip. Whether these are enabled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or with a complement using the LLW DRAM remains unclear.

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date

Apart from the chip, most of the specifications of the Galaxy S24 are touted to include brighter displays, a titanium frame, and a new 200 MP sensor for the Ultra model, with bigger battery capacities in the two vanilla models. The three will also be powered by the One UI 6 skin that is based on Android 14.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is tipped to be officially unveiled at the company's next Unpacked event on January 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Samsung is said to open pre-orders right after the event, with the devices hitting shelves as early as January 26. It is also believed the event will be held in San Jose, California, in the USA.

Are you looking to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 this year? What features will convince you to take the plunge? We look forward to your answers in the comments.