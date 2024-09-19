Hot topics

Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Issue After One UI 6.1.1 Update: Here's the Fix

NextPit samsung galaxy s23 ultra hands on cmd7
© nextpit
This week, Samsung began a wider rollout of the One UI 6.1.1 update, reaching more Galaxy models. However, the update seems to have caused camera issues for Galaxy S23 Ultra users, prompting Samsung to pull the firmware. Fortunately, there's now a temporary fix for those who have already updated.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets New AI Tools and a Camera Bug

One UI 6.1.1 introduced a batch of Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review), but instead of enhancing user experience, it brought a camera bug to the device.

Users have reported that when using 16x to 19.9x zoom, photos show excessive blurring and ghosting around subjects, even in empty areas. This distortion renders the images washed out and unusable.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra faces camera zoom problems after the One UI 6.1.1 update
Intelligent optimization is said to be the culprit for weird and excessive blurring and fringing on zoomed shots. / © kr.aving.net

The Cause and Temporary Fix for the Camera Problem

The camera issue appears to be caused by the “Intelligent Optimization” feature, which is enabled by default. By turning this off or lowering its optimization level, users have been able to fix the problem. To disable this feature:

  1. Open the Galaxy Camera app.
  2. Tap the gear icon to open the camera settings.
  3. Find “Intelligent Optimization” and choose “Medium” or “Minimum” optimization.
  4. Tap the back arrow to save your changes.

Alternatively, users can bypass the bug by using 20x zoom or staying below 16x.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera settings
Open the camera app on your Samsung Galaxy phone © nextpit
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera settings
Navigate to Intelligent optimization option © nextpit
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera settings
Select Medium or Minimal optimization level then tap the back arrow to save changes © nextpit

What's Next?

While it's unusual for Samsung to pull an update over a single issue, there may be other underlying problems with the new software. We'll know more when Samsung resumes the rollout of One UI 6.1.1 with a permanent fix.

Have you updated to One UI 6.1.1? How's your experience so far? Share with us your findings in the comments.

Via: Tarun Vats on X Source: Aving

